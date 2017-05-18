GSJS Board of Directors vacancy: Student-at-Large

Ever curious about how The Gateway works but never had the time to volunteer? There might still be a place for you in campus media — The Gateway’s Board of Directors currently has an empty seat for a Student-at-Large that requires filling. If you or a student you know are interested in non-profit governance or media organization operations, consider submitting a nomination for this position.

Like most other board positions, the Student-at-Large is an unpaid position. This individual will need to attend monthly board meetings, where members advise and discuss on the organization’s operations.

Any nominee must be:

An undergraduate student at the University of Alberta

A student who is not a member of the Gateway Student Journalism Society, Students’ Council, or the Students’ Union

Please send nominations and any questions to Board of Directors Chair Robyn Paches via email (robyn.paches@su.ualberta.ca) by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Current members will vote on nominees in the board’s June 1 meeting.