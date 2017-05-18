GSJS Board of Directors vacancy: Alumni Representative

Dear former editor of The Gateway: do you ever think about what the paper is up to these days? If so, you now have a chance to get involved. The Gateway’s Board of Directors currently has an empty seat for an Alumni Representative to share their expertise on the regular.

Like most other board positions, the Alumni Representative is an unpaid position. This individual will need to attend monthly board meetings, where members advise and discuss on the organization’s operations.

Any nominee must be:

A previous Editor-in-Chief or Line Editor of the organization

Not a current volunteer or employee of the organization

Please send nominations and any questions to Board of Directors Chair Robyn Paches via email (robyn.paches@su.ualberta.ca) by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Current board members will vote on nominees in the board’s June 1 meeting.