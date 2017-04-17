Spotify Playlist: If you don’t listen to this… you’ll probably fail your finals

Ah, finals. It’s that time of year when assholes repeat the phrase “it’s that time of year” to justify how unpleasant they are to be around.

But finals season doesn’t have to be so cripplingly sad and distressful. Haha, just kidding. It does. Which is why I took the liberty of carefully selecting songs that will help you forget you’re a prisoner to the post secondary system, and also to remind you that you’re doing this to yourself and you paid for it. So, take a break from finally peeling the plastic off your textbooks, kick back, put this playlist on, and admit to yourself that you’re probably going to fail STATS.