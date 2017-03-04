SU elections drinking game

SU election campaigns are underway, and with them, an explosion of buzzwords written on posters and spewed at forums have appeared. If you find the SU elections boring as fuck, you’re not alone. Make these buzzwords into a drinking game to keep yourselves entertained and sane. To help, here’s The Gateway‘s comprehensive list of drinking game worthy buzzwords:

Advocacy

Residence

Inclusivity

Student-Friendly Government

NDP

Tuition

Tuition Freeze

Funding

Diversity

Change

Vote

Political Science

International Students

Students

Student Voice

Consultation

March 8&9

Mental Health

Promise/Pledge

Species

Thank you for your question

Banister Consulting