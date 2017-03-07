Residence Forum — LIVE BLOG
Well, here we are. The last forum of the UASU elections for 2017. It’s been a time, we’ll make sure we go out with some extra hot takes.
Pretty good turnout at the Lister forum. Maybe it has something to do with not being scheduled at the same time as a Lister All-Star dodgeball game….
Laura sounds like she’s doing a poetry slam – Michaela
Why is Laura yelling? You’re not Ankur
Francesca el Ghossein and Thom from the ISA are for sure the two best moderators the forums have had so far.
Holy plaid Kyle Monda
The bouncy EDM soundtrack is defs improving this forum
I’m deaf from all the cheers for Kyle
Shouts to Steven Raitz doing warmup while watching this forum, multitasking at its finest.
So which does Kyle not have, passion or experience
All first-year Listerites weren’t here in 2012, Rabib
“So much residence experience” —Ilya
“I’ve been in a student group” – Ilya
Like one person is making 95% of the noise at this forum
SYLLLA FUCKING BI
IT IS SYLLABI SHANE
FOR FUCKS SAKES
YOU’RE AN ARTS STUDENT
How? HOW? HOOOOW????
LEARN HOW TO PLURALIZE YOUR LATIN
CHRIST
The pocket on Reed’s shirt is like 4″ too low
Couldn’t make it to the forum but watching the live stream. The future is now.
I thought Ankur was going to say he’s also a lawyer
ANKUR IS PROMISING EVERYONE LEGAL FEES
I keep forgetting about Lisa. Stop hiding in the shadows!
WHAT IS GOING ON
Ankur I want my lawyer now.
lisa needs to say that that 908$ is over a four-year degree
This is literally an online headhunting site
It already exists in a variety of forms on campus
THEY DON’T GET TO ASK EACH OTHER QUESTIONS!!!!!!
PRAISE BE TO FRANCESCA!!!
Chen Lieng really needs to patch up his campaign if he wants to win.
TF is ship night?
where are you Jordan?
Chen needed to patch up his campaign last week
Hearing Frankie say ten seconds is super fun and exciting.
I am at home with a nasty cold. Currently in bed watching a livestream.
Lister loves Donut.
This just in: Donut is the cutest candidate
Bog has to make a splash here.
Great strategy bringing up your residence awards Birk
YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE A PLATFORM
Mitch you should be Bog Rep next year.
There’s never going to be a perfect meal plan for Lister students.
mike you forgot about your confessionals
Audience questions twenty mins in this is great.
Welcome to moderating 101, I’m your instructor Francesca Ghossein
MIKE SANDARE THE PRIEST
I’m watching the live stream on Facebook and live blogging at the same time. Welcome to the future everybody.
All remote everything with Jordan Simao
get ready for 100 meal plan questions.
You know whats not feasible a 6 person flash mob Rabib.
Ilya has the home court advantage here and it shows.
I mean there was consultation b/w dining services and students before the plan, it was just buried
Did not think about those aramark contracts. Good point there by ilya.
Good question Mr. Questioner
Time limits on questions? Tight ship Captain Ghossein, I like it
Good answer from Monda
Monda with a good point here. However it’s hard to have effective advocacy when residence services is the devil.
The best answer to all these questions:
dropping some sick rhymes Rabib.
Lister rolling out with the good questions tonight
Kyle’s smirk lets me know that he really wanted to answer this question
I miss Rabib’s scarf. Brings me back to such an easier time.
Ilya just looks like he wants to be everyone’s drinking buddy
Ship night was kind of a party at a bar of sorts, FYI
really good point from Rabib, ancillary services does a lot of the behind scenes on campus that students take for granted.
Rabib rolled in with his scarf!
Here we go bog question.
Short answer to bruh bruh’s questions: you can’t
drainthebog
The 20-some-odd other old white dudes on the board will outvote the 3 students every single time
Can we photoshop Mike onto a priest’s body
AMEN PRIEST MIKE.
“Forgive me Mike, for I have sinned.”
pastor mike at it again with those confessionals.
The BoG Rep is there to make friends and change a few view votes every now and then. Other than that they are resume boosting.
Agree with Armand here. Colin Champagne was the best Bog Rep in years. And he’s just a great guy. He owns like an ungodly amount of lego and CSJ is really going to miss him.
everyone has these points about inclusivity and diversity, but like HOW??
Rabib isnt saying much other than bullying is bad.
i take that back, Ilya actually has a plan – maybe not perfect but its an idea!
It’s good to see so many questions from the floor that are from residents, despite some of them being plants
msorensen he has at least 150 different sets at his place. I’m not exaggerating here. Lego EVERYWHERE.
It’s a real shame that three strong candidates are being reduced to residence fan boys. Residence issues are huge but they haven’t flexed their muscles on other issues.
Marina throwing shade at my Gateway article about how the U of A WILL NOT implement a mandatory Native Studies requirement hahahah. Maybe the article was reverse psychology so the U of A will actually listen? Hmmmmmm You’ll never know
Sometimes Donut gives the realest answers in the presidential race
With these two being so polarized I could see Donut getting 500 votes.
To be fair, Marina and Bashir aren’t in professional programs. But Bashir saying that the MOOC is an option is very interesting.
Donut is taking a nap
great answers from all the presidential candidates about the mandatory NS course.
“I’m a white settler” – Marina
interesting how the candidates responses have changed based on the question/call out from the my-ho…
Has Marina been supportive of making it a Standing committee in council or is she part of the ad-hoc crowd? Feel free to not answer if it’s a conflict of interest cloud.
As much as I stand with Bashir, I think he’s said “I’m making this about ideas” more than he’s been making this about ideas
im not 100% sure – you could check the minutes from council to see if she expressed any opinion on the topic.
Good question, Alex
“I agree with Bashir” – Marina. Holy shit this is magical
Why was I hoping for a better answer from Marina
Over under on bashir and Marina being a secret couple?
donut is too pure for this world.
Asked and answered at a previous forum
Donut: not only the hero we want, but the hero we need
mitch didn’t you ask this already..?
I want a sneak peak at Mike’s notebook
IT IS NOT YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO HAVE CONTINGENCY PLANS
THAT IS THE SU’S JOB
YOU TAKE YOUR CUES FROM COUNCIL AND THE EXEC
Mike you act by reading policy documents
IF YOU CAN’T FIGURE IT OUT THEN GET OUT THE RACE
“I’m a member of the LGBTQ community” – Ilya. I didn’t see that coming
This question was asked by Kyle’s manager, just fyi, but it is a really excellent question
msorensen tell us how you really feel about the BoG race.
I mean… I have issues with plants. What do you want?
As far as planted question go this one is great. Give Kyle time to hit his platform.
Yeah, and a genuinely important topic
Frankie. Not letting the kids fight.
Good question Ben, whether it’s a plant or not I’m not sure
Marina is Shane’s proud mom.
Shane is stunned here.
I mean at least he admitted that he’s digging a hole
Rabib trying an interesting tactic of throwing shade at Kyle’s platform by critiquing the reality of his gender neutral bathroom campaign
Shane! Just! Answer! The! Question!
Shane, you make it really hard for me to want to vote for you, and you’re the only real candidate. Just answer a question. Please just come up with something !
Shade APIRG NO, shade
Shane doesn’t need fresh ideas. If Marina loses I think she will squat in 2-900 until she convinces people she won.
Shane is Marina
It would seem lister has heard enough from the external fucktastic crazy train.
I mean frankly there’s not much in the external platform that pertains to residences aside from tenant rights. I think anyone can get dragged to centre on that platform point by the rest of the su/SU overlord Marc Dumouchel.
msorensen just excited SL is getting a chance to speak here
Rabib has kinda been fire this forum
This is the forum for SL to shine
I want to ask a question to the Lister audience: cheer per VP SL candidate, and see whose cheers are the loudest
You can’t just spew “grassroots level” and insert it in a sentence for kicks
What makes you thinks gb and pandas have the time to teach people not to rape Rabib.
I’m not sure that asking athletic teams to do more is a viable way to better the SL portfolio
I haven’t heard jack about this first year training rabib says csj got.
Yeah, I mean the system by which they address athlete mental health is a system that could be mapped onto the rest of campus though.
I feel like this question should have been directed to Robyn. He does have a Sexual Harassment Prevention Plan
Ilya sounds so dramatic every time he speaks
Kyle this is your time to shine. So, shine. Try harder
they get a mandated online mental health evaluation throughout their training. An online resource like that would be great for students, and potentially pretty cheap too
Kyle basically saying the safe thing here.
THAT WAS NOT YOUR QUESTION SHANE
DON’T ANSWER SHIT THAT WASN’T ASKED
“I need to do consultations before I form any opinions” – Shane Scott
WELL THERE WAS HALF AN ANSWER
Big Jon with the hot question
“When people are mean to me I get sad” – Marina
I mean even though Bashir’s indigenous points came in late, I think they’re a bit more genuine than Marina’s
This question seemed stupid to me but it shows humanness to the candidates that uninterested students forgot about. These people are students too guys.
Wait Ankur was in court?
jsimao he took his landlord to court over a damage deposit.
AND HE WON!!!!?!?!?!?! HOTTEST TAKE OF THE CAMPAIGN SO FAR.
I’ve been contacted by Ben Angus, and he would like to say that his question was not a plant. Thanks for the response Ben, I genuinely appreciate it. I understand that sometimes I cry “plant” just because I recognize the people answering the question, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t genuinely, personally interested in the campaign.
mfriedland was trying to make a joke lol. Hasn’t he mentioned this at like every forum.
I mean who are we without the hundred-some-odd undergrads who actually care enough to keep up on the issues that occur.
Make it count Ashton
Good question, kind of avoided the answer.
SYLLA FUCKING BI SHANE
SYLLABI
Question about leadership.
IT IS NOT THAT HARD. I’M IN CAPSLOCK AND BOLD BECAUSE I’M MAD AS HELL, IF YOU’RE GONNA BE THE VP ACADEMIC SHOW SOME KNOWLEDGE OF ACADEMIA
Marina, how do you feel about Banister Research & Consulting being involved in the PLLC?
Bashir showing how long he’s been involved with governance.
I’ve been live blogging for almost a week and didn’t want to be the bold guy. msorensen thanks for breaking me loose.
Hey, last question of the last forum
never too late jsimao
Correction: to all the candidates running for SU president: how do you feel about Banister Research & Consulting being involved in the PLLC?
It’s been a slice guys vote or the curve will drop you a full letter grade. science karma.
Frankie gives me a shout out.
Literally the only person who was watching.
Forum is about to start. Seems like Chen is feeling confident and decided not to show up again.