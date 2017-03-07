Residence Forum — LIVE BLOG

Opinion/ UASU Vote

Well, here we are. The last forum of the UASU elections for 2017. It’s been a time, we’ll make sure we go out with some extra hot takes.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20174:59 pm

Forum is about to start. Seems like Chen is feeling confident and decided not to show up again.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:02 pm

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:04 pm

Pretty good turnout at the Lister forum. Maybe it has something to do with not being scheduled at the same time as a Lister All-Star dodgeball game….

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:05 pm

Laura sounds like she’s doing a poetry slam – Michaela

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:05 pm

Why is Laura yelling? You’re not Ankur

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:06 pm

Francesca el Ghossein and Thom from the ISA are for sure the two best moderators the forums have had so far.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:06 pm

amucha

*snaps

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:06 pm

Holy plaid Kyle Monda

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:06 pm

I feel like I need LSD to look at Monda’s outfit

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:07 pm

Need, or that the outfit would be made way better

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:07 pm

That shirt. That belt.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:07 pm

The bouncy EDM soundtrack is defs improving this forum

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:07 pm

I’m deaf from all the cheers for Kyle

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:08 pm

Shouts to Steven Raitz doing warmup while watching this forum, multitasking at its finest.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:08 pm

So which does Kyle not have, passion or experience

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:09 pm

All first-year Listerites weren’t here in 2012, Rabib

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:09 pm

“So much residence experience” —Ilya

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:09 pm

“I’ve been in a student group” – Ilya

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:09 pm

Who cut the music?

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:09 pm

I was enjoying the hot mix

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:10 pm

Like one person is making 95% of the noise at this forum

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:10 pm

SYLLLA FUCKING BI

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:10 pm

IT IS SYLLABI SHANE

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:10 pm

FOR FUCKS SAKES

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:10 pm

YOU’RE AN ARTS STUDENT

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:10 pm

How? HOW? HOOOOW????

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:11 pm

LEARN HOW TO PLURALIZE YOUR LATIN

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:11 pm

CHRIST

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:11 pm

softbanana.com

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:11 pm

The pocket on Reed’s shirt is like 4″ too low

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:12 pm

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:12 pm

Couldn’t make it to the forum but watching the live stream. The future is now.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:13 pm

I thought Ankur was going to say he’s also a lawyer

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:13 pm

ANKUR IS PROMISING EVERYONE LEGAL FEES

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:13 pm

I keep forgetting about Lisa. Stop hiding in the shadows!

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:13 pm

WHAT IS GOING ON

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:14 pm

Ankur I want my lawyer now.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:14 pm

lisa needs to say that that 908$ is over a four-year degree

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:14 pm

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:14 pm

This is literally an online headhunting site

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:14 pm

It already exists in a variety of forms on campus

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:14 pm

Jimmy has a pocket square!

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:14 pm

James looks like a black jack dealer.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:14 pm

James Thibaudeau looks like he’s having a great time at his Grade 9 grad

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:15 pm

Why do I always feel like James is opening at a circus?

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:15 pm

THEY DON’T GET TO ASK EACH OTHER QUESTIONS!!!!!!

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:16 pm

PRAISE BE TO FRANCESCA!!!

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:16 pm

Chen Lieng really needs to patch up his campaign if he wants to win.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:16 pm

TF is ship night?

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:16 pm

where are you Jordan?

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:17 pm

Chen needed to patch up his campaign last week

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:17 pm

Hearing Frankie say ten seconds is super fun and exciting.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:17 pm

I am at home with a nasty cold. Currently in bed watching a livestream.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:19 pm

Lister loves Donut.

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:20 pm

Donut!!

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:20 pm

This just in: Donut is the cutest candidate

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:21 pm

Bog has to make a splash here.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:21 pm

Great strategy bringing up your residence awards Birk

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:21 pm

YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE A PLATFORM

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:22 pm

Mitch you should be Bog Rep next year.

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:22 pm

There’s never going to be a perfect meal plan for Lister students.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:22 pm

That was visionary.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:23 pm

jsimao

Are you watching the live blog?

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:23 pm

mike you forgot about your confessionals

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:23 pm

Audience questions twenty mins in this is great.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:23 pm

Welcome to moderating 101, I’m your instructor Francesca Ghossein

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:24 pm

MIKE SANDARE THE PRIEST

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:24 pm

I’m watching the live stream on Facebook and live blogging at the same time. Welcome to the future everybody.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:24 pm

All remote everything with Jordan Simao

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:25 pm

get ready for 100 meal plan questions.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:26 pm

You know whats not feasible a 6 person flash mob Rabib.

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:26 pm

Ilya has the home court advantage here and it shows.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:27 pm

I mean there was consultation b/w dining services and students before the plan, it was just buried

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:27 pm

Did not think about those aramark contracts. Good point there by ilya.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:27 pm

Good question Mr. Questioner

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:28 pm

Time limits on questions? Tight ship Captain Ghossein, I like it

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:30 pm

Good answer from Monda

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:30 pm

Monda with a good point here. However it’s hard to have effective advocacy when residence services is the devil.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:31 pm

The best answer to all these questions:

DODGEBALL.
Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:31 pm

dropping some sick rhymes Rabib.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:31 pm

Lister rolling out with the good questions tonight

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:32 pm

Kyle’s smirk lets me know that he really wanted to answer this question

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:33 pm

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:33 pm

I miss Rabib’s scarf. Brings me back to such an easier time.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:33 pm

Ilya just looks like he wants to be everyone’s drinking buddy

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:34 pm

Ship night was kind of a party at a bar of sorts, FYI

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:34 pm

really good point from Rabib, ancillary services does a lot of the behind scenes on campus that students take for granted.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:34 pm

jsimao

Rabib rolled in with his scarf!

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:34 pm

Here we go bog question.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:35 pm

Short answer to bruh bruh’s questions: you can’t

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:35 pm

amucha why did he take it off. SAD!

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:35 pm

drainthebog

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:35 pm

The 20-some-odd other old white dudes on the board will outvote the 3 students every single time

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:36 pm

Can we photoshop Mike onto a priest’s body

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:36 pm

AMEN PRIEST MIKE.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:36 pm

“Forgive me Mike, for I have sinned.”

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:36 pm

pastor mike at it again with those confessionals.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:36 pm

The BoG Rep is there to make friends and change a few view votes every now and then. Other than that they are resume boosting.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:38 pm

Nice modified dab on the way out there, questioner lady.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:38 pm

Agree with Armand here. Colin Champagne was the best Bog Rep in years. And he’s just a great guy. He owns like an ungodly amount of lego and CSJ is really going to miss him.

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:39 pm

everyone has these points about inclusivity and diversity, but like HOW??

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:39 pm

jsimao

I can see Colin putting together a mean lego set

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:39 pm

Rabib isnt saying much other than bullying is bad.

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:40 pm

i take that back, Ilya actually has a plan – maybe not perfect but its an idea!

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:40 pm

It’s good to see so many questions from the floor that are from residents, despite some of them being plants

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:40 pm

msorensen he has at least 150 different sets at his place. I’m not exaggerating here. Lego EVERYWHERE.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:42 pm

It’s a real shame that three strong candidates are being reduced to residence fan boys. Residence issues are huge but they haven’t flexed their muscles on other issues.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:43 pm

Marina throwing shade at my Gateway article about how the U of A WILL NOT implement a mandatory Native Studies requirement hahahah. Maybe the article was reverse psychology so the U of A will actually listen? Hmmmmmm You’ll never know

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:43 pm

Sometimes Donut gives the realest answers in the presidential race

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:43 pm

With these two being so polarized I could see Donut getting 500 votes.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:43 pm

To be fair, Marina and Bashir aren’t in professional programs. But Bashir saying that the MOOC is an option is very interesting.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:44 pm

Donut is taking a nap

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:44 pm

great answers from all the presidential candidates about the mandatory NS course.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:44 pm

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:45 pm

That snapchat took me like 10 min

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:46 pm

“I’m a white settler” – Marina

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:46 pm

amucha one of the best I’ve seen.

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:46 pm

interesting how the candidates responses have changed based on the question/call out from the my-ho…

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:46 pm

emckinlay

Has Marina been supportive of making it a Standing committee in council or is she part of the ad-hoc crowd? Feel free to not answer if it’s a conflict of interest cloud.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:47 pm

As much as I stand with Bashir, I think he’s said “I’m making this about ideas” more than he’s been making this about ideas

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:48 pm

msorensen

im not 100% sure – you could check the minutes from council to see if she expressed any opinion on the topic.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:48 pm

Good question, Alex

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:48 pm

“I agree with Bashir” – Marina. Holy shit this is magical

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:48 pm

emckinlay thanks

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:49 pm

Why was I hoping for a better answer from Marina

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:49 pm

Over under on bashir and Marina being a secret couple?

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:49 pm

donut is too pure for this world.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:49 pm

Asked and answered at a previous forum

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:49 pm

Donut: not only the hero we want, but the hero we need

Eilish McKinlay March 7, 20175:49 pm

mitch didn’t you ask this already..?

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:50 pm

I want a sneak peak at Mike’s notebook

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:50 pm

Probably, but who knows.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:50 pm

they only gaf if it’s asked in the same forum

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:50 pm

IT IS NOT YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO HAVE CONTINGENCY PLANS

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:51 pm

THAT IS THE SU’S JOB

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:51 pm

YOU TAKE YOUR CUES FROM COUNCIL AND THE EXEC

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:51 pm

Mike you act by reading policy documents

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:51 pm

IF YOU CAN’T FIGURE IT OUT THEN GET OUT THE RACE

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:52 pm

“I’m a member of the LGBTQ community” – Ilya. I didn’t see that coming

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:52 pm

This question was asked by Kyle’s manager, just fyi, but it is a really excellent question

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:52 pm

msorensen tell us how you really feel about the BoG race.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:52 pm

here’s the plant form

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:53 pm

I mean… I have issues with plants. What do you want?

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:53 pm

As far as planted question go this one is great. Give Kyle time to hit his platform.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:54 pm

Yeah, and a genuinely important topic

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:55 pm

Frankie. Not letting the kids fight.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:55 pm

Good question Ben, whether it’s a plant or not I’m not sure

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:55 pm

Marina is Shane’s proud mom.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:56 pm

Shane is stunned here.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:56 pm

I mean at least he admitted that he’s digging a hole

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:56 pm

Rabib trying an interesting tactic of throwing shade at Kyle’s platform by critiquing the reality of his gender neutral bathroom campaign

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20175:56 pm

Shane! Just! Answer! The! Question!

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:57 pm

Shane, you make it really hard for me to want to vote for you, and you’re the only real candidate. Just answer a question. Please just come up with something !

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:57 pm

Shade APIRG NO, shade

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:57 pm

Shane doesn’t need fresh ideas. If Marina loses I think she will squat in 2-900 until she convinces people she won.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:58 pm

Shane is Marina

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20175:58 pm

conspiracy

Jordan Simao March 7, 20175:58 pm

It would seem lister has heard enough from the external fucktastic crazy train.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20175:58 pm

jsimao

Don’t do em like that. too real

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:00 pm

I mean frankly there’s not much in the external platform that pertains to residences aside from tenant rights. I think anyone can get dragged to centre on that platform point by the rest of the su/SU overlord Marc Dumouchel.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:00 pm

msorensen just excited SL is getting a chance to speak here

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:00 pm

Rabib has kinda been fire this forum

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:01 pm

This is the forum for SL to shine

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:01 pm

I want to ask a question to the Lister audience: cheer per VP SL candidate, and see whose cheers are the loudest

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:02 pm

You can’t just spew “grassroots level” and insert it in a sentence for kicks

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:03 pm

What makes you thinks gb and pandas have the time to teach people not to rape Rabib.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:03 pm

I’m not sure that asking athletic teams to do more is a viable way to better the SL portfolio

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:03 pm

I haven’t heard jack about this first year training rabib says csj got.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:03 pm

Yeah, I mean the system by which they address athlete mental health is a system that could be mapped onto the rest of campus though.

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:04 pm

I feel like this question should have been directed to Robyn. He does have a Sexual Harassment Prevention Plan

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:04 pm

Ilya sounds so dramatic every time he speaks

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:05 pm

Kyle this is your time to shine. So, shine. Try harder

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:05 pm

they get a mandated online mental health evaluation throughout their training. An online resource like that would be great for students, and potentially pretty cheap too

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:05 pm

Kyle basically saying the safe thing here.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:05 pm

THAT WAS NOT YOUR QUESTION SHANE

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:06 pm

DON’T ANSWER SHIT THAT WASN’T ASKED

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:06 pm

“I need to do consultations before I form any opinions” – Shane Scott

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:06 pm

WELL THERE WAS HALF AN ANSWER

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:06 pm

Big Jon with the hot question

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20176:07 pm

“When people are mean to me I get sad” – Marina

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:09 pm

I mean even though Bashir’s indigenous points came in late, I think they’re a bit more genuine than Marina’s

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:10 pm

This question seemed stupid to me but it shows humanness to the candidates that uninterested students forgot about. These people are students too guys.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:10 pm

Wait Ankur was in court?

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20176:11 pm

jsimao he took his landlord to court over a damage deposit.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:11 pm

AND HE WON!!!!?!?!?!?! HOTTEST TAKE OF THE CAMPAIGN SO FAR.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:11 pm

I’ve been contacted by Ben Angus, and he would like to say that his question was not a plant. Thanks for the response Ben, I genuinely appreciate it. I understand that sometimes I cry “plant” just because I recognize the people answering the question, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t genuinely, personally interested in the campaign.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:12 pm

mfriedland was trying to make a joke lol. Hasn’t he mentioned this at like every forum.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:13 pm

I mean who are we without the hundred-some-odd undergrads who actually care enough to keep up on the issues that occur.

Michaela Friedland March 7, 20176:13 pm

jsimao whoops. Too real.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:14 pm

Make it count Ashton

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:14 pm

Good question, kind of avoided the answer.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:14 pm

SYLLA FUCKING BI SHANE

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:15 pm

SYLLABI

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:15 pm

Question about leadership.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:15 pm

IT IS NOT THAT HARD. I’M IN CAPSLOCK AND BOLD BECAUSE I’M MAD AS HELL, IF YOU’RE GONNA BE THE VP ACADEMIC SHOW SOME KNOWLEDGE OF ACADEMIA

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:16 pm

Marina, how do you feel about Banister Research & Consulting being involved in the PLLC?

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:16 pm

Bashir showing how long he’s been involved with governance.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:17 pm

I’ve been live blogging for almost a week and didn’t want to be the bold guy. msorensen thanks for breaking me loose.

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:17 pm

Hey, last question of the last forum

Mitch Sorensen March 7, 20176:17 pm

never too late jsimao

Ashton Mucha March 7, 20176:17 pm

Correction: to all the candidates running for SU president: how do you feel about Banister Research & Consulting being involved in the PLLC?

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:18 pm

It’s been a slice guys vote or the curve will drop you a full letter grade. science karma.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:18 pm

Frankie gives me a shout out.

Jordan Simao March 7, 20176:18 pm

Literally the only person who was watching.