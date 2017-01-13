Our Most Viewed Articles of 2016

2016 was a big year for The Gateway. We renewed our Designated Fee Unit, we released award-winning articles, and after 116 years of newspapers, we made the transition to a monthly magazine. There were bumps along the way, and a lot of what The Gateway is now is a result of throwing shit at the wall to see what sticks. Throughout all that, you, the reader, have been there. Thank you, we appreciate it.

In 2016, this site got 561,002 page views. Here’s the 10 most viewed articles from the year:

10. “The Wall: What’s stopping Chinatown’s revitalization?”by Richard Catangay-Liew

3,970 views

9. “The Sunshine List” by Kate McInnes

4,126 views

8. “Non-fatal ’emergency situation’ closes down CCIS for the day” by Jamie Sarkonak

4,393 views

7. “Top 5: The best places to grab wings in Edmonton” by Daniel Rodrigues

4,448 views

6. “Top 5: Cities that deserve an NHL expansion franchise” by Josh Hickmore

4,540 views

5. “UAlberta Pro-Life’s tactics are disgraceful” by Adam Woods and Nicholas Diaz

4,863 views

4. “Undergrad degrees to become med school requirement in 2018-19” by Sofia Osborne

5,507 views

3. “Due to costs, Canada shouldn’t accept Syrian refugees” by Spencer P.F. Morrison

6,143 views

2. “5 Days for the Homeless is just camping” by Kate McInnes

6,184 views

1. “The Purity Test 2016” by The Gateway

22,743 views

Well here we are. There have been some hot takes, chicken, investigative features, and — who could have guessed — The Purity Test. That’s a pretty good cross-section of what we’re about here, equal parts soapbox shouting, real journalism, and “holy shit our website gets 4.05 per cent of its total views from The Purity Test.”

You can expect more of the same this year from your friendly neighbourhood campus media source, keep it locked.