12 Days of Archived Holiday Content: What We Think (Happy New Year!)

January 20, 1911

Author Unknown

Back again for the work of another year! Thrilling with the accumulated energy of a vacation spent among old friends and associations we turn to the final month’s work before examination with a keenness and gusto which should make failure impossible. New Year’s wishes are being expressed on every hand, hope rises high in every heart, confidence beams from every countenance, and the air is surcharged with new resolutions. To the man who would say that New Year’s day is as any other day we are constrained to reply that an institution is judged by its results, and in the impetus it gives to everything which tends to lead us forward and lift us upward surely our custom of regarding the New Year season as one of retrospection and shaping of new ideals has more than justified its existence. Let us begin the year nineteen hundred and eleven with high hopes of the most vigorous determination to make it the best ever for ourselves, for the University and for all the interests most worth while which are connected. The Gateway extends to all its readers the bets wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year.