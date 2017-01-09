Throwback: Bye Bye Brian – Students bid happy farewell

March 2, 1993

Juliet Williams

Brian Mulroney’s decision to step down as leader of the Progressive Conservative party and Prime Minister of Canada has not left many broken hearts around the University of Alberta campus.

Students mentioned the GST as the most memorable thing the Prime Minister did while in office.

“I will probably remember him for his chin and the GST,” said Paul Hijan, a first-year geology student. “It’s something that’s sort of infiltrated itself into all parts of our lives, even more so than free trade. We can actually see the effects and how bad they are.”

Philip Sevigny, a science student, agreed Mulroney and the GST were bad for Canada. “In his eight years as leader of the country I think he has done many things which have harmed the country. The national debt has increased … he’s done absolutely nothing for French-English relations, the whole issue of Canadian unity has not been addressed, and the GST was a horrible day for Canada … the GST continually costs me money.” He suggested Mulroney could “take over from Don Cherry on Hockey Night in Canada or I understand the States are looking for a new minister of Cattle and Hogs.”

First-year engineering student Kent West regretted the prime minister’s resignation. He said, “it was a sad day in Canada’s history. I personally like the GST. Despite what other people may think, it did replace the manufacturer’s tax. I believe we’ve all got a part to play to contribute to our country.”

Mulroney’s term will come to an end following the PC leadership convention in June. The race will heat up as party cabinet ministers vie for the top job.

“I’m glad he resigned … I think it’s indicative of the sort of the slipping of power of the PC party and I like to see that,” said Alison Greckel, a second-year political science student. “I would favour Kim Campbell, [but] I’m not interested in salvaging the PC party.”

Mulroney won his first election on September 4, 1984. Some of his major political initiatives included the Meech Lake Accord, the Free Trade agreement with the United States, the Goods and Services Tax, the Charlottetown Accord, and the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is currently before Commons.

In 1985 the public debt was $206 million. Canada’s debt is now $457 million.

Joanne Cao, a third-year biological sciences student, said Mulroney’s departure will be positive for Canada. “I think we need a change in the government at this time because the economy is going down pretty bad.”

The general feeling on campus about Mulroney’s resignation was summed up by Craig Vanderborn, a second-year engineering student.

“I heard he was the most unpopular Prime Minister ever.”