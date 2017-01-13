Social Intercourse: January 13, 2017

The weather’s looking less dreadful heading into the weekend, so avoid cabin fever by getting outside and checking out what’s going on around town this Jan 13th weekend.

Edmonton Ice Castle

Now – March 2017

Hawrelak Park

Tickets: $12.95-16.95

http://icecastles.com/edmonton/

The Edmonton Ice Castle is back for a second year, and it’s branching out. Not only is it two acres (double the previous size) but the castle is featuring a completely new design. Although it will be open until about March (weather permitting), the weather’s looking great this weekend and since it just opened, there’s a lower chance evil little children have broken off any icicles or melted a wall with spilled hot chocolate. Inside the castle see sculpted water fountains, dazzling displays of light, and slide down a couple of icy slides. A visit during the day is lovely, but one during the night turns bland Hawrelak Park into an enchanting frozen wonderland, infused with a vibrant display of northern lights. This opportunity? You won’t want to “Let It Go” — just don’t forget warm socks and mitts.

Swing ’n Skate

Every Sunday until Feb 26 (1-4 pm)

Edmonton City Hall

Tickets: Just show up

Visit Facebook for more details

Think City Hall is just for boring old politicians? Well, you’re not wrong, but every Sunday from now until February 26th, Churchill Square will also be filled with swing dancing and live music. The swing, jazz, and big band music will be played by local bands inside City Hall while the Sugar Swing Dance Club will be around to help ya get dancing like it’s the ’50s. Since this is Swing and Skate, the music will be played outside for the enjoyment of ice skaters (who can tear up the sheet on City Hall Plaza). It goes on from 1-4 pm, but free skate rentals will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, so maybe get there early. This Sunday, the ears of skaters and dancers will be blessed by the music of Dave Babcock and his Jump Orchestra. Jive on, y’all.

Byzantine Festival

January 14-15 (Noon-10 pm)

118 Ave between 90 and 94 Streets (see schedule for details)

Tickets: Just show up

http://www.deepfreezefest.ca/

The 10th annual Deep Freeze Byzantine Winter Festival is yet another outdoor activity that can get your ass off the couch from binge-watching Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (stretch your viewing out, homies!). It’s a free event downtown (on 90-94th St. and 118th ave), highlighting Ukrainian, Franco-Albertan, Franco-African, First Nations, Chinese, and East Coast communities’ celebrations of the Olde New Year. There’s food, music, dance, art, fireworks, wagon rides, skating, and storytelling to experience. There’s also an artisan market and gallery to browse. As if that wasn’t a mouthful already, did I mention the three-on-three street hockey tournament or the fucking deep freeze race (teams race deep freezers on skis with three riders inside the freezer and two pushing!)? I don’t even know how this freezing fest could get any more lit. Netflix can wait ‘till Monday, guys.