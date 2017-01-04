12 Days of Archived Holiday Content: To The Students of the University of Alberta

December 14, 1944

Minister of Education R. E. Ansley

A mere repetition of customary greetings associated with this season of the year can easily lose all significance. The momentous decisions confronting mankind at this climax in history require realistic thought and action.

The celebration of Christmas becomes meaningless without an appreciation of the fundamental principles of Christianity ; the recognition of the sovereignty of the individual — his right to choose or refuse; the use of the method of inducement rather than compulsion; the promise of freedom through the search for “Truth.”

We approach the New Year with a renewed faith in the future — hopeful of achieving peace, contentment and prosperity through what we term the “democratic” way of life. All history has proven there can be no true democracy based on anti-Christian principles.

Much of the responsibility of improving a badly shattered world will fall on the youth of today, the men and women of tomorrow. With this thought, I send on behalf of myself and my Department, the best greetings to all for Christmas and the new Year.

Original link: http://peel.library.ualberta.ca/newspapers/GAT/1944/12/14/3/