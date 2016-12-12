December Events

FAB Gallery: “Playing With Fire”

This exhibition is the final visual presentation for the Megan Warkentin’s MFA Painting degree of Master of Fine Arts in Painting. Inspired by Warkentin’s fascination with YouTube videos of people doing stunts and getting hurt, the gallery explores the absurdity of these types of videos and their viewers’ reactions.

December 6-22, January 3-7 | FAB Gallery

COST: Free

Last day of class

Hell yeah. Also, this varies for some programs, including professional programs, so check with your faculty to be sure.

December 7 | Campus-wide

COST: Free

Final Exams

Good luck everyone! As with the last day of class, the exact final exam period is different for certain professional programs, so check with your faculty for exact dates.

December 9-21 | Campus-wide

COST: Sleep, dignity

Denny’s is open on Christmas

For those who don’t have a family breakfast planned for Christmas morning, and are struggling to find a food vendor that’s open, Denny’s has your back. The holiday menu features classic breakfast foods like pancakes, omelets, and waffles, and the serving staff will make you feel as festive as they possibly can in the corporate food and service environment.

December 25 | Denny’s

COST: Usually somewhere between $10 and $20