The Watch-men Ep. 27: Game of Thrones Season 6 Preview

Game of Thrones returns this Sunday for its sixth season. Foggy about last season’s details? Fear not! Joyce joins the show as we recap all the season five details: who lost power, who gained power, who was burned at the stake by their father, and who is slowly turning into a stone-person. Then we answer some of our Lord-of-Light-approved burning questions about season six. It’s a long episode, but we promise it won’t drag on, on this week’s The Watch-men podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free.