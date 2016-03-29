The Watch-men Ep. 24: Batman v Superman Review

Critics have savaged BvS in reviews, but do the Watch-men agree? Reg is back on the show help Matt and Sam break down the strengths and weaknesses of this DC punch-fest. We look closely at Snyder and Goyer’s sometimes confusing plot decisions and often confusing characterizations. We also look forwards, confusingly, to consider what could be coming next in the Justice League movie. All this plus a shout-out to the real best Batman movie in theatres right now, the ‘66 Batman: The Movie, on this week’s The Watch-men Podcast.

