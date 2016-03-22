The Watch-men Ep. 23: 10 Cloverfield Lane
All hell has broken loose on this episode of the Watch-men podcast! With Matt out of town, Sam attempts to derail the program with a series of bizarre sound bites and shocking Japanese soda flavour predictions. Fortunately for everyone, long-time friend of the show, Neale, stepped in to tame Sam and bring some order back to the Watch-men studio. Once the dust settles, the boys give all their hot takes on 10 Cloverfield Lane in both spoiler-free and spoiler-y form! All this plus an exploration of the “Clover-verse” and a pitch from Neale on a cinematic universe cross-over that you will have never expected (or wanted so badly)!
“Clover-Verse” Links
Tagruato Employee of the Month
Cloverfield Clues and Photo Analysis
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free.