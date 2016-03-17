The Watch-men Ep 22: Batman v Superman Preview

Practice your gritty voice and start building that robot-suit because Batman v Superman hits theatres later this month. Our regular comic expert Reg joins the show to answer all the BvS burning questions: What role will Wonder Woman play? Is Lex Luthor really the big baddy in the movie? Did Batman and Superman really meet on a cruise? Why can’t billionaires and aliens just get along? And since we have him in the studio, we break down the latest Captain America 3 trailer too. It’s #TeamCap forever on this week’s The Watch-men Podcast!

