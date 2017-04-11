Man arrested at University LRT Station

A man was arrested at University LRT Station for an aggravated assault committed at Coliseum Station on Tuesday evening.

The arrest, which took place at around 6:00 p.m. follows reports of a man receiving stab wounds to the upper body at 5:30 p.m. at Coliseum station.

Police said two individuals at University Station were assaulted by being pushed, but were not injured.

The man who was arrested was heavily intoxicated. He was subdued while more than 10 police armed with assault rifles were present at the LRT station. After his arrest, the man was vomiting but an officer said his health was not harmed.