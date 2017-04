The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has probably every old thing you could ever need, from old video games you loved when you were ten, to even older furniture that you could have sworn was still at your grandparents house.

Now in it’s 18th year of business, the Old Strathcona Antique Mall offers the widest variety of old stuff in Edmonton. This place is perfect for weird birthday gifts, low-pressure dates, or even just killing an afternoon.