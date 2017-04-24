Arts/ Music/ Pop Culture

100 indie band names we made up

and , , 0 Comment

You might think that when an indie band chooses a name, it’s the pinnacle of their creative process. The central idea of their ukulele-filled musical soul. The everlasting representation of who they are as human beings. The truth is that the mustachioed drummer, Jeff, probably blurted out some stupid shit mid bong rip and it became the band’s name. That’s why you’ll always look like a dumbass when you inevitably ask, “Where does your band name come from?!” at a live show.

Anyways, we did a minimal amount of thinking to bring you 100 hypothetical indie band names.

  1. Nurse
  2. Dumb Glitter Pots
  3. Name of Sport
  4. The Succulents
  5. A. daire
  6. Candles
  7. Suck You Lent
  8. The Gateway
  9. Grievances
  10. Coatracks
  11. Law Degree
  12. Backpack
  13. Coffee Stain
  14. New Shoes
  15. Old Shoes
  16. Windows
  17. Sixteen
  18. Calgary Clinic
  19. Edmonton Holyrude Area
  20. Washingtonne
  21. Something, something and the Somethings
  22. Scott Bishop and the Bowl Packers
  23. Dyson Fan
  24. The James Dyson Fan Club
  25. The Ellesmere Island Industrial Resistance
  26. A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P
  27. Jason and the Cool Boys
  28. Taylor and the Daffodils
  29. Flower Related
  30. Edmonton Day Trip to Calgary
  31. Whitemud Drive
  32. McKernan Belgravia
  33. Terwillegar Rec Centre
  34. Belvedere
  35. Stabbed in Belvedere
  36. The Stickers
  37. Deli Shoppe
  38. Button Ups
  39. Hard Drive
  40. Bathroom Break
  41. Gender
  42. The Bin
  43. Style Book
  44. Glasses
  45. Bad Catz
  46. Garter Snake
  47. Road Kill Souls
  48. The Chopped Leaves
  49. Julienne Carrots
  50. Aramark
  51. Lister Meal Plan
  52. Hemp Fest
  53. Lobster
  54. Mystery Merch Capsules
  55. Brie
  56. Pistachio Cannoli
  57. Italian Centre
  58. Water Bottle
  59. CJSR
  60. Josh & The Broken Windows
  61. Wound Management
  62. Whyte Privilege
  63. Survival Stories
  64. White House Press Secretary
  65. Szechuan Boys
  66. Calendar
  67. Mitch
  68. Headset
  69. Speakers
  70. Aloe Alin
  71. Plant Matter
  72. It’s its is
  73. Scenic Route to Leduc Dairy Queen
  74. Crème
  75. Made in the Vatican
  76. The Pope’s Nose
  77. Wrapping Paper
  78. Tape
  79. Eat Cheddar
  80. Got Milk
  81. The Geriatric Pornographers
  82. Dirt Dug by Doug
  83. Council
  84. Holes Filled by Phil
  85. Giving Away Tuesday
  86. Brother Father
  87. Alex Cook
  88. Po(o)ts
  89. Power Cord
  90. Charging
  91. Ha ha & ha
  92. Laughing
  93. Never
  94. Always
  95. Shorts
  96. Sleeves
  97. Day
  98. Socks
  99. Shoelaces
  100. Elbow Girls