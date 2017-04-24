100 indie band names we made up

You might think that when an indie band chooses a name, it’s the pinnacle of their creative process. The central idea of their ukulele-filled musical soul. The everlasting representation of who they are as human beings. The truth is that the mustachioed drummer, Jeff, probably blurted out some stupid shit mid bong rip and it became the band’s name. That’s why you’ll always look like a dumbass when you inevitably ask, “Where does your band name come from?!” at a live show.

Anyways, we did a minimal amount of thinking to bring you 100 hypothetical indie band names.