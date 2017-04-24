100 indie band names we made up
You might think that when an indie band chooses a name, it’s the pinnacle of their creative process. The central idea of their ukulele-filled musical soul. The everlasting representation of who they are as human beings. The truth is that the mustachioed drummer, Jeff, probably blurted out some stupid shit mid bong rip and it became the band’s name. That’s why you’ll always look like a dumbass when you inevitably ask, “Where does your band name come from?!” at a live show.
Anyways, we did a minimal amount of thinking to bring you 100 hypothetical indie band names.
- Nurse
- Dumb Glitter Pots
- Name of Sport
- The Succulents
- A. daire
- Candles
- Suck You Lent
- The Gateway
- Grievances
- Coatracks
- Law Degree
- Backpack
- Coffee Stain
- New Shoes
- Old Shoes
- Windows
- Sixteen
- Calgary Clinic
- Edmonton Holyrude Area
- Washingtonne
- Something, something and the Somethings
- Scott Bishop and the Bowl Packers
- Dyson Fan
- The James Dyson Fan Club
- The Ellesmere Island Industrial Resistance
- A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P
- Jason and the Cool Boys
- Taylor and the Daffodils
- Flower Related
- Edmonton Day Trip to Calgary
- Whitemud Drive
- McKernan Belgravia
- Terwillegar Rec Centre
- Belvedere
- Stabbed in Belvedere
- The Stickers
- Deli Shoppe
- Button Ups
- Hard Drive
- Bathroom Break
- Gender
- The Bin
- Style Book
- Glasses
- Bad Catz
- Garter Snake
- Road Kill Souls
- The Chopped Leaves
- Julienne Carrots
- Aramark
- Lister Meal Plan
- Hemp Fest
- Lobster
- Mystery Merch Capsules
- Brie
- Pistachio Cannoli
- Italian Centre
- Water Bottle
- CJSR
- Josh & The Broken Windows
- Wound Management
- Whyte Privilege
- Survival Stories
- White House Press Secretary
- Szechuan Boys
- Calendar
- Mitch
- Headset
- Speakers
- Aloe Alin
- Plant Matter
- It’s its is
- Scenic Route to Leduc Dairy Queen
- Crème
- Made in the Vatican
- The Pope’s Nose
- Wrapping Paper
- Tape
- Eat Cheddar
- Got Milk
- The Geriatric Pornographers
- Dirt Dug by Doug
- Council
- Holes Filled by Phil
- Giving Away Tuesday
- Brother Father
- Alex Cook
- Po(o)ts
- Power Cord
- Charging
- Ha ha & ha
- Laughing
- Never
- Always
- Shorts
- Sleeves
- Day
- Socks
- Shoelaces
- Elbow Girls