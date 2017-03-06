Myer Horowitz Forum — LIVE BLOG

Opinion/ UASU Vote

(Bruce Buffer voice)

IIIIIIIIIIIIT’S TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIME! LIVE FROM THE MYER HOROWITZ THEATRE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA, FIVE ROUNDS FOR THE STUDENT’S UNION UNDERGRADUATE EXECUTIVE POSITIONS!

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:00 pm

The wifi sucks in this theatre!

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:02 pm

Robyn, if you get re elected, upgrade the WiFi in the theatre!

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:04 pm

Here we go!!

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:05 pm

Chen looks like he’s realizing he’s made a terrible mistake.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:05 pm

APIRG no is sooooooo done with this shit.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:05 pm

Robyn looks lazer focused.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:06 pm

This just in: Wifi is trash in the Horowitz. Robyn, is this part of “Your Horowitz, Your Voice?”

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:06 pm

Who’s the sound engineer in this theatre? I’ll be deaf before my afternoon class. Huh?

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:06 pm

Fahim isn’t wearing green…..

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:06 pm

Yeah the sound is terrible!

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:06 pm

Technological difficulties…..

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:07 pm

Robyn is sabotaging the Horowitz forum so people can support the renos

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:07 pm

Is any animal going to vote no for the upass??

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:07 pm

I using my cell data for this…. I’m already getting grumpy.

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:09 pm

is APIRG gunna give me a grant to pay for my cell phone bill after the forum ?

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:09 pm

Laura is savage

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:09 pm

APIRG. YAAAAAASSSSSS.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:09 pm

APIRG yes is tossing the facts at the APIRG no side. Good work Laura.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:09 pm

Holy fuck APIRG no is freaking out.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:10 pm

There’s no wifi in here. Wtf robyn

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:10 pm

Robyn is trying so hard not to laugh

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:10 pm

Don’t do him dirty like that apirg yes

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:10 pm

APRIG yes giving me chills.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:10 pm

APIRG No. Stunned

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:11 pm

Robyn, unless the WiFi wakes the fuck up, I’ll boo you like I boo’ed APIRG no side.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:12 pm

Where was this last week apirg no

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:12 pm

Opt out of voting for the APIRG no side.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:12 pm

Agreed Jonah

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:12 pm

too little too late apirg no

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:12 pm

I’m about 95 % sure APIRG no is waking up in the middle of a dream in which he was giving a speech in his underwear and now it’s actually happening.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:12 pm

Most prepared speech yet.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:13 pm

APIRG no waited till the last minute to get his shit together.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:13 pm

Wow, apirg no got their shit together

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:14 pm

Also, the Cro just proposed 44 FUCKING MINUTES OF OPENING STATEMENTS

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:14 pm

APIRG – Fact Check. The YES side bashing the No side with facts!

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:14 pm

Mike. Your. Job. Is. To. Vote. With. Policy. Not. Push. Your. Own. Ideas.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:15 pm

Mike Sandare, who hemmed your pants? “To grow is to change” dude, you’ve grown out of those burgundy trousers years ago. Also, I like your tie – no sarcasm, seriously.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:15 pm

Mike does have control of the room rn

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:15 pm

Also he is wearing the same pants I am so that’s a thing.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:15 pm

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:16 pm

Ankur is learning SOOO much from birks speech.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:16 pm

Same with chen

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:17 pm

Armand, the price of oil coming out of Alberta decides our tuition.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:17 pm

I mean pretty much jonah

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:17 pm

Too far away to tell. Did he iron his shirt.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:18 pm

The NDP helps too

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:18 pm

Banana is quivering with rage rn. Looks ready to take Shane to school.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:19 pm

I’d rather have banana than Scott as VP academic

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:19 pm

Shane Scott, I’ve watched and listened to the uasuvote forums and presidential debate and I still don’t know anything about the SU (including VP academic).

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:19 pm

SYLLA FUCKING BI SHANE.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:19 pm

SYLLABI

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:19 pm

OMG BANANA!

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:20 pm

Loudest ovation for banana by far.

Sam Podgurny March 6, 201712:20 pm

Wow wifi is harder to come by in Horowitz than a quality candidate

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:21 pm

Ooooooooh shit

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:21 pm

Shane Scott, maybe students don’t know anything about VP Academic because the past VP Academic didn’t do a good enough job…

Michaela Friedland March 6, 201712:21 pm

Banana gets one looooooong whoop

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:21 pm

Look who decided to come…

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:21 pm

Nice to meet you Chen

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:21 pm

Who is this guy?

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:21 pm

Evidently it is hard to get up on stage chen

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:21 pm

CAUSE YOU HAVENT BEEN HERE!

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:21 pm

Chen Liang, whom dis?

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:21 pm

You don’t know it’s hard Chen. How did the fucking case comp go?

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:22 pm

Wtf is a students union facilitation?

Sam Podgurny March 6, 201712:22 pm

Yo this theatre is kinda shit. Has anyone tried to do something about making it better?

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:22 pm

Your turnout to forums are like 25%

Michaela Friedland March 6, 201712:22 pm

I guess missing 4 forums in a row is breaking the status quo?

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:22 pm

No fees by 2022? Really?

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:22 pm

With a brewery. It’s a brewery Chen. Not a money printer

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:22 pm

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:22 pm

CL WHOM’STEST ARE YOU!!!1!!!

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:24 pm

I mean it’s nice to see Robyn running against someone

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:24 pm

Come on Robyn you couldn’t even bring Chen back to campus how can we trust you?

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:25 pm

do those needs include wifi, robyn?

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:25 pm

Robyn’s pants look like they fit properly. But finely trimmed pants can’t explain the lack of WiFi in Myer Horowitz, the weak profits of RATT and Dewey’s.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:25 pm

One of these platform points doesn’t belong

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:26 pm

I’m just being hard on Robyn — I like that guy. He’s got a Gateway sticker on his water bottle, points awarded.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:26 pm

Fact checking those numbers?

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:26 pm

That’s not your job Lisa

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:26 pm

Zhang has shown up here.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:27 pm

There’s a vein popping on Robyn’s forehead rn

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:27 pm

thats a great idea Lisa, but I’m not sure that fits in the VPX portfolio – a lot of those fees are set by the SU and not the government.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:27 pm

Reed is so hot right now *Mugatu Voice*

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:28 pm

Good speech from VP Larsen. I mean Reed.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:28 pm

OVO clique, red wing boot gang

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:28 pm

Yeah, Reed making a great comeback!

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:28 pm

Reed also has properly trimmed pants. The footwear of the candidates is a little all over the place, however.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:29 pm

ANKUR!!!!! the sheriff comes back

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:30 pm

Ankur looks shorter in person.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:30 pm

Donald should put juice and crackers. I had to skip lunch for this.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:30 pm

His excellency, ANKUUUURRRR PAAAAAAANNNNDEEEEEY

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:31 pm

Fact check on the 5 or 6 students at the clubs fair.

Michaela Friedland March 6, 201712:31 pm

This is the least aggressive Ankur has ever been.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:31 pm

Holy shit.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:32 pm

What. Just. Happened.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:32 pm

JIMMY!!!!

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:32 pm

I mean it is a buzzword. Mental health is a buzzword

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:32 pm

It is Jimmy. It’s totally a buzz word.

Michaela Friedland March 6, 201712:32 pm

jimmywiththebuzzwords

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:33 pm

We need to talk about the fact that Ankur just said vote for me or I will arrest you.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:33 pm

James, be honest, the SU doesn’t give a shit about mental health… nothing is going to change about that.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:33 pm

Ankur, this guy probably has some wicked stories. Correctional Peace Officer, just saying.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:33 pm

Sam Podgurny March 6, 201712:34 pm

Jimmy takes parliament!!!

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:34 pm

So far, all the candidates have brought their a game

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:34 pm

Where’s the under armour hoodie Ilya?

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:34 pm

Mitch, I was just thinking the same thing

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:35 pm

Ilya prepared for this.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:35 pm

Rabib, where’s the scarf?

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:35 pm

James, the government is broke. Price of oil…. Money buys mental health and it shouldn’t be that way. We don’t need money for mental health initiatives, we need a new outlook on mental health.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:35 pm

Is Donut wearing a tie?

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:35 pm

Ilya, I am beautiful.

Sam Podgurny March 6, 201712:35 pm

Mitch, its almost like they practiced their speeches for their moms

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:35 pm

Ilya can make a platform pitch

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:36 pm

Or in the mirror

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 201712:36 pm

Pours water over the burn

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:36 pm

was Ilya an RA in Lister?

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:36 pm

ILYA THROWING SHADE AT RABIB. This race might heat up.

Sam Podgurny March 6, 201712:36 pm

An open letter from Rabib

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:36 pm

I want to read Mike’s notebook. What notes and doodles do you think are in there?

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:36 pm

Rabib – have any flat tires today?

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:36 pm

Rabib trying to take out the mike.

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:38 pm

i feel that Bibar but putting kind slogans on coffee cup sleeves, is literally buzzword-y and not concrete.

Sam Podgurny March 6, 201712:38 pm

I gotta say, it takes some serious gall for these kids to get up and go in try to say something about mental health and identity issues etc.

These kids are not professonal politicians, this is undoubtedly tough
Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:38 pm

Rabib missed out on the chance to throw some shade back.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:39 pm

Sam you are very right.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:39 pm

Where did Sam go? I don’t like it when I can’t see him. Oh, there he is.

Sam Podgurny March 6, 201712:39 pm

David’s tea out here for the win

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:39 pm

stop. treating. indigenous. students. as. a. token.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:39 pm

Who is this and where is Kyle Monday??

Sam Podgurny March 6, 201712:39 pm

Jonah, I can always see you. Always. Don’t forget this.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:40 pm

This has been Kyle’s best performance thus far by a mile.

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:40 pm

finally Kyle is highlighting his experience!!

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:41 pm

look at that little tie aweeeehh

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:41 pm

Donut is the perfect SU president candidate

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:41 pm

She is in a tie!! Bending gender and species constraints just like you asked, Sam

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:42 pm

I’m down for one nation… under Donut

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:42 pm

DONUT DONUT DONUT DONUT!!

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:42 pm

All hail Queen Donut!

Michaela Friedland March 6, 201712:42 pm

Do-nut joke about tuition rates. This is serious business

Michaela Friedland March 6, 201712:43 pm

Bashir, back at it again with the canned speech

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:44 pm

Bashir’s speech moves me

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:45 pm

This is going to be fun.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:45 pm

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:46 pm

Marina be hitting the buzzwords hard

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:46 pm

Ashton Mucha March 6, 201712:46 pm

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:46 pm

Bashir, my mum went through college and she was raising my sister and I. We had no money, but mum still graduated and we never went without anything we did not absolutely need. She did it without you, Bashir. So why can’t other single parents make it like my mum did? What makes your SU goals special? I’m being hard on you Bashir.

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 201712:47 pm

Question Period…

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:48 pm

Donald, how are people gunna ask questions with no wifi?

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 201712:50 pm

getting spicy Jordan.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 201712:50 pm

DAMN DONALD!

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:52 pm

Marina, Bashir is all about making it easier for parents trying to get educated. I’m on board with his goals (yet critical of them). How are you going to represent parents (and kids) who are attending (and in child care) at the university?

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:52 pm

No attempt to answer the question by Chen. Instead he personally attack my motives and offered a half apology for his actions.

Michaela Friedland March 6, 201712:53 pm

It’s nice to finally meet YOU, Chen

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:54 pm

Let’s make non residents almost residents.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:54 pm

Rabib isnt giving us anything here.

Jordan Simao March 6, 201712:56 pm

Chen is staring daggers at me rn.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 201712:58 pm

March 16th is when the Provincial budget gets released. It’s hard for these candidates to make budget and spending promises before the university will know how much funding it will receive. Really, this whole election is rendered inert as we all simply don’t know how much money will be in the accounts moving forwards. These candidates will be likely be stuck trying to deliver campaign promises, as the next SU, with less funds the current SU has. Admit it kids, we need the price of oil to go back up…

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:00 pm

Bashir is asking for this election to be about ideas but he’s sharing personal stories and not solutions.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:02 pm

The most important position in the SU is the VP external as this exec talks directly with real people in the real government. Don’t elect an idiot. The VP external will likely have to be a smooth talker to impress the suits in government. The suits are the ones who decide how much money the universities all over Alberta receive.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:02 pm

Donut gives the best answer for me.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20171:02 pm

Donut already looking presidential as fuck

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 20171:02 pm

I think this is a plant

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:03 pm

This is a stupid question.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:03 pm

Thanks Shane for the Mean Girls reference

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:03 pm

SHADE FROM THE RODENT SHADE FROM THE RODENT.

Mitch Sorensen March 6, 20171:05 pm

Banana is probably right

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:05 pm

None of these candidates are mental health experts. I have a hard time listening to someone in their twenties telling other people in their twenties how to live a heathy mental life or how the SU will contribute to mental health on campus. University is supposed to be difficult. It’s meant to test all aspects of students’ character — including mental limits.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:07 pm

Can candidates just answer the “how” portion of these questions please?

Michaela Friedland March 6, 20171:09 pm

Bashir has mentioned the Somali community in every single speech/answer he’s given today.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:09 pm

That was a tough question.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:09 pm

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:10 pm

Colonialization sucks. This is a very complex problem. A mandatory native studies class is a start. But colonial topics exist across and are within multiple classes already. The onus is on the individual not the SU for learning the damages colonialization caused.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:11 pm

Look another residence question.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:11 pm

Fahim has got wicked patience.

Michaela Friedland March 6, 20171:11 pm

How are you going to do so though? It’s nice to make a sweeping, general comment on the situation, but that comment is totally useless if you don’t attempt to explain how you’ll make it happen.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:12 pm

Candidates should stop thanking people for their questions.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:13 pm

The University is a business first and an academic institution second. This sucks but it’s a reality. Remember SU executives (excluding the BoG rep) get paid. $$$. Money talks folks.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:14 pm

Bog reps should be dissin not kissin yo.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:16 pm

Good question for the VPX race.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20171:16 pm

Did Ankur plant this question?

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:16 pm

Reed says he doesn’t want to increase tuition. But will negotiate.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:16 pm

Someone ask Fahim a question so he’ll wake up

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:17 pm

Does Ankur understand the question?

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:17 pm

Ankur is lost in his answer.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:17 pm

Anyone want to fact check that? Based on his track record…

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20171:17 pm

He did! he had that answer prepared

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:18 pm

I keep forgetting about Lisa

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:19 pm

Reed [not an idiot]

Ankur [intense]
James [$$$, he knows]
Lisa [Hmm, weak link here on the question of differential fees]
Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:19 pm

I wonder if Banana is claustrophobic

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:20 pm

This is an external question.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:21 pm

But instead bashir is hitting us with his platform.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:23 pm

Misinformation here. Plebiscite for APIRG not binding decision.

Michaela Friedland March 6, 20171:23 pm

Classic APIRG no answer

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:23 pm

APIRG No says:………………………

Michaela Friedland March 6, 20171:24 pm

EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:24 pm

Lower the cost of food (and everything students spend $ money on) at campus and watch everyone bitch less on the cost of tuition. The problem isn’t the cost of tuition, the problem is the cost of groceries, clothes, parking, and insurance — not tuition. The SU should be directing their energies to lower cost which the government doesn’t have their say in. $2 for a coffe is too much. $15 once a day a Subway is too much.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:25 pm

Gotta say APIRG yes that is the reality of working for a small non profit.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:25 pm

Bashir was a heckler! He’s got my vote!

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:25 pm

Bashir is at Reed levels of rage rn.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20171:26 pm

Lobbying, in nature, is biased

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:27 pm

Bashir, maybe he is the “angry black man” (his words not mine).

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:27 pm

I always stare at Marina when Bashir is talking because her face tells a story. (But she’s not a story teller)

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:27 pm

Bashir wants to make it about ideas but shares anecdotes and not ideas.

Jonah Kondro March 6, 20171:28 pm

Jonah (with the neck tattoos) out. I’ve got a class.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:32 pm

Where’s Monda?

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:33 pm

Candidates are disappearing off stage.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:33 pm

That was the funniest thing: Ankur shouts too much so they turned his mic down

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:34 pm

It’s has to be said that this was the most well attended forum I’ve ever been to.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:34 pm

Reed is the only one who knows he has no idea what’s coming.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:36 pm

Throw that medium shade Marina.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:36 pm

Bashir throws soft shade.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:38 pm

“Holy shit I’m asked a question I’m finally confident enough and knowledgable enough to answer!” – Shane Scott

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:39 pm

Teacher tenure track is not in place yet.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:40 pm

Minimum wage increase is across Alberta! Thanks for that Chen!

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:41 pm

I’m really disappointed by Chen because I thought his platform points were interested and I was looking forward to hearing him argue for them and debate against Robyn. Even though Chen has physically finally showed up, he’s not here.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:41 pm

Fahim is so excited to finally speak!

Eilish McKinlay March 6, 20171:42 pm

Fahim OUT!

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:42 pm

Non answer from Chen. He may as well still be in Montreal.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:44 pm

We better get some tough bog and SL questions. Also want to hear more from my friend Chen.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:45 pm

Worst question I’ve ever heard come on Mitch.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20171:45 pm

It’s a preface, not pre-face, Bashir

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:45 pm

Just kidding this is the biggest problem the SU has.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:46 pm

Ya but how do we get a politically engaged campus bashir.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:47 pm

Marina talking about new ideas that may or may not work. But at least she tried.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:48 pm

Jimmy wants to throw money at the problem.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:49 pm

But it’s not a money problem. It’s a stigma problem.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:49 pm

Lisa giving us nothing just slightly bashing the PSC

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:49 pm

Reed is also making it about money.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:51 pm

Ankur wants the SU to do better.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:52 pm

Lisa doesn’t name a piece of legislation.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:54 pm

Ankur talks about international students for some reason.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:54 pm

Jimmy uses RTA but doesn’t point out that students sign away their rights.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:56 pm

Didn’t catch the act Reed mentioned but he did say something

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:56 pm

Foodbank question about future reliability.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:58 pm

Question about child care being important but the role of women on campus being more important

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:59 pm

Bashir just drew a line in the sand.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20171:59 pm

Holy crap.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:00 pm

Shame that question wasn’t asked when the room was full.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:01 pm

Neither candidates mentioning that their actions have to come from policy.

Michaela Friedland March 6, 20172:01 pm

Bashir has seriously upped his game throughout this forum

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:02 pm

Question asking if candidates will organize a protest. Reactive measures rather than proactive.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:03 pm

Reed is saying he would protest if he couldn’t get the government to budge

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20172:03 pm

reed’s riot

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:04 pm

Ankur it’s St Jean not St John. Also you didn’t answer the HECKING question!

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 20172:05 pm

Almost forgot about Lisa again.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:05 pm

VP X, how will you deal with an issue if the provincial government will not budge:
Reed: protest
Ankur: go to all UAlberta campuses
James: mobilize the students
Lisa: things will get better when you hit rock bottom and also rally (???)

Mooka: No women, better roads

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:05 pm

Lisa recommends using Caus

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:06 pm

Bashir throwing shade at the CRO

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:07 pm

Jordan, these are our Gateway people ….

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:07 pm

I don’t like this question.

Michaela Friedland March 6, 20172:07 pm

This is getting mildly heated

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:08 pm

It’s a fair question. The Charter of Rights for students is useless

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20172:09 pm
The moderator might have a slight bias
Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:10 pm

No one would care about a Charter of Student Rights, whereas the albeit small population of students who would benefit from child care, for example, would care significantly. My vote is for the latter

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:10 pm

Ankur wrote to Trudeau.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:10 pm

Also, to be fair, my question on the contradiction of advocating for flexible education and a mandatory Native Studies course was entirely directed to Marina alone

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 20172:12 pm

Donald forgot Reed!!!!

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:12 pm

Apologies for critiquing valid questions.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:13 pm

Ankur unimpressed with Reed’s answer.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:13 pm

Reed throwing well-deserved shade at Ankur again

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:14 pm

Marina using personal experience to answer this one.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:14 pm

Bashir breaking down the ideal candidate.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:15 pm

Women aren’t a minority group.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:16 pm

Bashir is bringing up a good point of trying to change the idea of the ideal candidate: someone with lots of SU and political experience. It’s a fair point that I don’t even think Marina can dispute

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:17 pm

Alt facts from Lisa. You work for a full year not just 9 months.

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20172:18 pm

At least Lisa is being honest about not making policies that last beyond her term.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:19 pm

Ankur has now said multiple times that he can’t promise anything because he’s not the minister of education :/

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 20172:19 pm

Ankur being practical and not making no promises, whatsoever.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:19 pm

I just realized Kyle Monda has been gone for like an hour

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20172:20 pm

Bashir we know what will happen with the NDP government…

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 20172:20 pm

APIRG No dipped too.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:20 pm

Bashir pointing out that regardless of the government tuition is pretty untouchable.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:21 pm

Marina pointing out that municipal government election is coming.

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:22 pm

Why did we need to preface that question with “Bashir is the angry black man?”

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20172:22 pm

Bashir is about to explode

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:22 pm

Marina in short: Check ur priv lololol

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:23 pm

Bashir is very fired up.

Shuaa Rizvi March 6, 20172:23 pm

Bashir wants an apology.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:23 pm

Has Marina said what he is accusing?

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:24 pm

Put the onus on Marina to change the dynamics of the forums and the “personal” aspect of the election

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:24 pm

Bashir also forgot “story teller”

Nicklaus Neitling March 6, 20172:24 pm

At least Bashir is passionate about this. Can’t say the same about Marina

Ashton Mucha March 6, 20172:24 pm

Combative, yes. Not sure about hot-headed

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:25 pm

CRO rejects the question.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:26 pm

New question is about what you failed at.

Jordan Simao March 6, 20172:27 pm

Holy shade batman.