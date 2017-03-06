Myer Horowitz Forum — LIVE BLOG
(Bruce Buffer voice)
IIIIIIIIIIIIT’S TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIME! LIVE FROM THE MYER HOROWITZ THEATRE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA, FIVE ROUNDS FOR THE STUDENT’S UNION UNDERGRADUATE EXECUTIVE POSITIONS!
Robyn, if you get re elected, upgrade the WiFi in the theatre!
Here we go!!
Chen looks like he’s realizing he’s made a terrible mistake.
APIRG no is sooooooo done with this shit.
Robyn looks lazer focused.
This just in: Wifi is trash in the Horowitz. Robyn, is this part of “Your Horowitz, Your Voice?”
Who’s the sound engineer in this theatre? I’ll be deaf before my afternoon class. Huh?
Fahim isn’t wearing green…..
Yeah the sound is terrible!
Technological difficulties…..
Robyn is sabotaging the Horowitz forum so people can support the renos
Is any animal going to vote no for the upass??
I using my cell data for this…. I’m already getting grumpy.
is APIRG gunna give me a grant to pay for my cell phone bill after the forum ?
Laura is savage
APIRG. YAAAAAASSSSSS.
APIRG yes is tossing the facts at the APIRG no side. Good work Laura.
Holy fuck APIRG no is freaking out.
There’s no wifi in here. Wtf robyn
Robyn is trying so hard not to laugh
Don’t do him dirty like that apirg yes
APRIG yes giving me chills.
APIRG No. Stunned
Robyn, unless the WiFi wakes the fuck up, I’ll boo you like I boo’ed APIRG no side.
Where was this last week apirg no
Opt out of voting for the APIRG no side.
Agreed Jonah
too little too late apirg no
I’m about 95 % sure APIRG no is waking up in the middle of a dream in which he was giving a speech in his underwear and now it’s actually happening.
Most prepared speech yet.
APIRG no waited till the last minute to get his shit together.
Wow, apirg no got their shit together
Also, the Cro just proposed 44 FUCKING MINUTES OF OPENING STATEMENTS
APIRG – Fact Check. The YES side bashing the No side with facts!
Mike. Your. Job. Is. To. Vote. With. Policy. Not. Push. Your. Own. Ideas.
Mike Sandare, who hemmed your pants? “To grow is to change” dude, you’ve grown out of those burgundy trousers years ago. Also, I like your tie – no sarcasm, seriously.
Mike does have control of the room rn
Also he is wearing the same pants I am so that’s a thing.
Ankur is learning SOOO much from birks speech.
Same with chen
Armand, the price of oil coming out of Alberta decides our tuition.
I mean pretty much jonah
Too far away to tell. Did he iron his shirt.
The NDP helps too
Banana is quivering with rage rn. Looks ready to take Shane to school.
I’d rather have banana than Scott as VP academic
Shane Scott, I’ve watched and listened to the uasuvote forums and presidential debate and I still don’t know anything about the SU (including VP academic).
SYLLA FUCKING BI SHANE.
SYLLABI
OMG BANANA!
Loudest ovation for banana by far.
Wow wifi is harder to come by in Horowitz than a quality candidate
Ooooooooh shit
Shane Scott, maybe students don’t know anything about VP Academic because the past VP Academic didn’t do a good enough job…
Banana gets one looooooong whoop
Look who decided to come…
Nice to meet you Chen
Who is this guy?
Evidently it is hard to get up on stage chen
CAUSE YOU HAVENT BEEN HERE!
Chen Liang, whom dis?
You don’t know it’s hard Chen. How did the fucking case comp go?
Wtf is a students union facilitation?
Yo this theatre is kinda shit. Has anyone tried to do something about making it better?
Your turnout to forums are like 25%
I guess missing 4 forums in a row is breaking the status quo?
No fees by 2022? Really?
With a brewery. It’s a brewery Chen. Not a money printer
CL WHOM’STEST ARE YOU!!!1!!!
I mean it’s nice to see Robyn running against someone
Come on Robyn you couldn’t even bring Chen back to campus how can we trust you?
do those needs include wifi, robyn?
Robyn’s pants look like they fit properly. But finely trimmed pants can’t explain the lack of WiFi in Myer Horowitz, the weak profits of RATT and Dewey’s.
One of these platform points doesn’t belong
I’m just being hard on Robyn — I like that guy. He’s got a Gateway sticker on his water bottle, points awarded.
Fact checking those numbers?
That’s not your job Lisa
Zhang has shown up here.
There’s a vein popping on Robyn’s forehead rn
thats a great idea Lisa, but I’m not sure that fits in the VPX portfolio – a lot of those fees are set by the SU and not the government.
Reed is so hot right now *Mugatu Voice*
Good speech from VP Larsen. I mean Reed.
OVO clique, red wing boot gang
Yeah, Reed making a great comeback!
Reed also has properly trimmed pants. The footwear of the candidates is a little all over the place, however.
ANKUR!!!!! the sheriff comes back
Ankur looks shorter in person.
Donald should put juice and crackers. I had to skip lunch for this.
His excellency, ANKUUUURRRR PAAAAAAANNNNDEEEEEY
Fact check on the 5 or 6 students at the clubs fair.
This is the least aggressive Ankur has ever been.
Holy shit.
What. Just. Happened.
JIMMY!!!!
I mean it is a buzzword. Mental health is a buzzword
It is Jimmy. It’s totally a buzz word.
jimmywiththebuzzwords
We need to talk about the fact that Ankur just said vote for me or I will arrest you.
James, be honest, the SU doesn’t give a shit about mental health… nothing is going to change about that.
Ankur, this guy probably has some wicked stories. Correctional Peace Officer, just saying.
Jimmy takes parliament!!!
So far, all the candidates have brought their a game
Where’s the under armour hoodie Ilya?
Mitch, I was just thinking the same thing
Ilya prepared for this.
Rabib, where’s the scarf?
James, the government is broke. Price of oil…. Money buys mental health and it shouldn’t be that way. We don’t need money for mental health initiatives, we need a new outlook on mental health.
Is Donut wearing a tie?
Ilya, I am beautiful.
Mitch, its almost like they practiced their speeches for their moms
Ilya can make a platform pitch
Or in the mirror
Pours water over the burn
was Ilya an RA in Lister?
ILYA THROWING SHADE AT RABIB. This race might heat up.
An open letter from Rabib
I want to read Mike’s notebook. What notes and doodles do you think are in there?
Rabib – have any flat tires today?
Rabib trying to take out the mike.
i feel that Bibar but putting kind slogans on coffee cup sleeves, is literally buzzword-y and not concrete.
I gotta say, it takes some serious gall for these kids to get up and go in try to say something about mental health and identity issues etc.
Rabib missed out on the chance to throw some shade back.
Sam you are very right.
Where did Sam go? I don’t like it when I can’t see him. Oh, there he is.
David’s tea out here for the win
stop. treating. indigenous. students. as. a. token.
Who is this and where is Kyle Monday??
Jonah, I can always see you. Always. Don’t forget this.
This has been Kyle’s best performance thus far by a mile.
finally Kyle is highlighting his experience!!
look at that little tie aweeeehh
Donut is the perfect SU president candidate
She is in a tie!! Bending gender and species constraints just like you asked, Sam
I’m down for one nation… under Donut
DONUT DONUT DONUT DONUT!!
All hail Queen Donut!
Do-nut joke about tuition rates. This is serious business
Bashir, back at it again with the canned speech
Bashir’s speech moves me
This is going to be fun.
Marina be hitting the buzzwords hard
Bashir, my mum went through college and she was raising my sister and I. We had no money, but mum still graduated and we never went without anything we did not absolutely need. She did it without you, Bashir. So why can’t other single parents make it like my mum did? What makes your SU goals special? I’m being hard on you Bashir.
Question Period…
Donald, how are people gunna ask questions with no wifi?
getting spicy Jordan.
DAMN DONALD!
Marina, Bashir is all about making it easier for parents trying to get educated. I’m on board with his goals (yet critical of them). How are you going to represent parents (and kids) who are attending (and in child care) at the university?
No attempt to answer the question by Chen. Instead he personally attack my motives and offered a half apology for his actions.
It’s nice to finally meet YOU, Chen
Let’s make non residents almost residents.
Rabib isnt giving us anything here.
Chen is staring daggers at me rn.
March 16th is when the Provincial budget gets released. It’s hard for these candidates to make budget and spending promises before the university will know how much funding it will receive. Really, this whole election is rendered inert as we all simply don’t know how much money will be in the accounts moving forwards. These candidates will be likely be stuck trying to deliver campaign promises, as the next SU, with less funds the current SU has. Admit it kids, we need the price of oil to go back up…
Bashir is asking for this election to be about ideas but he’s sharing personal stories and not solutions.
The most important position in the SU is the VP external as this exec talks directly with real people in the real government. Don’t elect an idiot. The VP external will likely have to be a smooth talker to impress the suits in government. The suits are the ones who decide how much money the universities all over Alberta receive.
Donut gives the best answer for me.
Donut already looking presidential as fuck
I think this is a plant
This is a stupid question.
Thanks Shane for the Mean Girls reference
SHADE FROM THE RODENT SHADE FROM THE RODENT.
Banana is probably right
None of these candidates are mental health experts. I have a hard time listening to someone in their twenties telling other people in their twenties how to live a heathy mental life or how the SU will contribute to mental health on campus. University is supposed to be difficult. It’s meant to test all aspects of students’ character — including mental limits.
Can candidates just answer the “how” portion of these questions please?
Bashir has mentioned the Somali community in every single speech/answer he’s given today.
That was a tough question.
Colonialization sucks. This is a very complex problem. A mandatory native studies class is a start. But colonial topics exist across and are within multiple classes already. The onus is on the individual not the SU for learning the damages colonialization caused.
Look another residence question.
Fahim has got wicked patience.
How are you going to do so though? It’s nice to make a sweeping, general comment on the situation, but that comment is totally useless if you don’t attempt to explain how you’ll make it happen.
Candidates should stop thanking people for their questions.
The University is a business first and an academic institution second. This sucks but it’s a reality. Remember SU executives (excluding the BoG rep) get paid. $$$. Money talks folks.
Bog reps should be dissin not kissin yo.
Good question for the VPX race.
Did Ankur plant this question?
Reed says he doesn’t want to increase tuition. But will negotiate.
Someone ask Fahim a question so he’ll wake up
Does Ankur understand the question?
Ankur is lost in his answer.
Anyone want to fact check that? Based on his track record…
He did! he had that answer prepared
I keep forgetting about Lisa
Reed [not an idiot]
I wonder if Banana is claustrophobic
This is an external question.
But instead bashir is hitting us with his platform.
Misinformation here. Plebiscite for APIRG not binding decision.
Classic APIRG no answer
APIRG No says:………………………
EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.
Lower the cost of food (and everything students spend $ money on) at campus and watch everyone bitch less on the cost of tuition. The problem isn’t the cost of tuition, the problem is the cost of groceries, clothes, parking, and insurance — not tuition. The SU should be directing their energies to lower cost which the government doesn’t have their say in. $2 for a coffe is too much. $15 once a day a Subway is too much.
Gotta say APIRG yes that is the reality of working for a small non profit.
Bashir was a heckler! He’s got my vote!
Bashir is at Reed levels of rage rn.
Lobbying, in nature, is biased
Bashir, maybe he is the “angry black man” (his words not mine).
I always stare at Marina when Bashir is talking because her face tells a story. (But she’s not a story teller)
Bashir wants to make it about ideas but shares anecdotes and not ideas.
Jonah (with the neck tattoos) out. I’ve got a class.
Where’s Monda?
Candidates are disappearing off stage.
That was the funniest thing: Ankur shouts too much so they turned his mic down
It’s has to be said that this was the most well attended forum I’ve ever been to.
Reed is the only one who knows he has no idea what’s coming.
Throw that medium shade Marina.
Bashir throws soft shade.
“Holy shit I’m asked a question I’m finally confident enough and knowledgable enough to answer!” – Shane Scott
Teacher tenure track is not in place yet.
Minimum wage increase is across Alberta! Thanks for that Chen!
I’m really disappointed by Chen because I thought his platform points were interested and I was looking forward to hearing him argue for them and debate against Robyn. Even though Chen has physically finally showed up, he’s not here.
Fahim is so excited to finally speak!
Fahim OUT!
Non answer from Chen. He may as well still be in Montreal.
We better get some tough bog and SL questions. Also want to hear more from my friend Chen.
Worst question I’ve ever heard come on Mitch.
It’s a preface, not pre-face, Bashir
Just kidding this is the biggest problem the SU has.
Ya but how do we get a politically engaged campus bashir.
Marina talking about new ideas that may or may not work. But at least she tried.
Jimmy wants to throw money at the problem.
But it’s not a money problem. It’s a stigma problem.
Lisa giving us nothing just slightly bashing the PSC
Reed is also making it about money.
Ankur wants the SU to do better.
Lisa doesn’t name a piece of legislation.
Ankur talks about international students for some reason.
Jimmy uses RTA but doesn’t point out that students sign away their rights.
Didn’t catch the act Reed mentioned but he did say something
Foodbank question about future reliability.
Question about child care being important but the role of women on campus being more important
Bashir just drew a line in the sand.
Holy crap.
Shame that question wasn’t asked when the room was full.
Neither candidates mentioning that their actions have to come from policy.
Bashir has seriously upped his game throughout this forum
Question asking if candidates will organize a protest. Reactive measures rather than proactive.
Reed is saying he would protest if he couldn’t get the government to budge
reed’s riot
Ankur it’s St Jean not St John. Also you didn’t answer the HECKING question!
Almost forgot about Lisa again.
VP X, how will you deal with an issue if the provincial government will not budge:
Reed: protest
Ankur: go to all UAlberta campuses
James: mobilize the students
Lisa: things will get better when you hit rock bottom and also rally (???)
Mooka: No women, better roads
Lisa recommends using Caus
Bashir throwing shade at the CRO
Jordan, these are our Gateway people ….
I don’t like this question.
This is getting mildly heated
It’s a fair question. The Charter of Rights for students is useless
No one would care about a Charter of Student Rights, whereas the albeit small population of students who would benefit from child care, for example, would care significantly. My vote is for the latter
Ankur wrote to Trudeau.
Also, to be fair, my question on the contradiction of advocating for flexible education and a mandatory Native Studies course was entirely directed to Marina alone
Donald forgot Reed!!!!
Apologies for critiquing valid questions.
Ankur unimpressed with Reed’s answer.
Reed throwing well-deserved shade at Ankur again
Marina using personal experience to answer this one.
Bashir breaking down the ideal candidate.
Women aren’t a minority group.
Bashir is bringing up a good point of trying to change the idea of the ideal candidate: someone with lots of SU and political experience. It’s a fair point that I don’t even think Marina can dispute
Alt facts from Lisa. You work for a full year not just 9 months.
At least Lisa is being honest about not making policies that last beyond her term.
Ankur has now said multiple times that he can’t promise anything because he’s not the minister of education :/
Ankur being practical and not making no promises, whatsoever.
I just realized Kyle Monda has been gone for like an hour
Bashir we know what will happen with the NDP government…
APIRG No dipped too.
Bashir pointing out that regardless of the government tuition is pretty untouchable.
Marina pointing out that municipal government election is coming.
Why did we need to preface that question with “Bashir is the angry black man?”
Bashir is about to explode
Marina in short: Check ur priv lololol
Bashir is very fired up.
Bashir wants an apology.
Has Marina said what he is accusing?
Put the onus on Marina to change the dynamics of the forums and the “personal” aspect of the election
Bashir also forgot “story teller”
At least Bashir is passionate about this. Can’t say the same about Marina
Combative, yes. Not sure about hot-headed
CRO rejects the question.
New question is about what you failed at.
Holy shade batman.
The wifi sucks in this theatre!