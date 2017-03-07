Bite the Ballot: Vice-President (Operations and Finance)

If you hand in a job application, get an interview, but don’t bother showing up to the interview, will you still get the job?

No.

Would that applicant deserve the job?

Absolutely not.

The business that would (for whatever reason) hire that applicant, would probably do so foolishly, or out of pure desperation. Currently, on paper, the VP (Operations and Finance) race has two eligible candidates — Robyn Paches and Chen Liang. Come election day, as far as students should be concerned, Paches’ name should be the only one checked off.

While I’m sure Liang is an adequate student, and a sincere guy (gauging from his rhetoric at Myer Horowitz — the only forum he attended), his minimal effort level in the campaign process has been unacceptable. Presenting a half-baked platform that’s shorter than this article, attending one out of eight election forums, and making next to no effort to engage students online not only discredits the candidate, but mocks every other candidate who has put countless hours of time and effort into their campaigns.

Though during the Myer Horowitz forum Liang said he would drop his Co-op term if elected, due to his lack of involvement with campaign process so far, it’s hard to not view that as an empty promise.

Paches is running to be re-elected and has a proven track record as Ops-Fi. He’s nearly completed every campaign promise he made from the last election cycle. The platform put forward by Paches is extensive and coherent. Renovating the Horowitz, focusing on campus bars, and pressuring the university to stop deferring campus maintenance are not the most glamorous ideas. While Liang’s idea of an SU Brewpub sounds flashy and exciting, the reality is that every time someone flushes that end-stall toilet in the basement of Rutherford South, the bathroom floods.

Paches is well-spoken, likeable, and gives a shit about the campus. And if anyone is actually going to get the university to fix their leaky faucets, Paches will likely have something to do with it.

For any student who sees this that hasn’t followed the SU elections past looking at the pretty posters, please ignore Liang’s buzzword-laden “eliminate fees,” “improve profitability,” and “brewery.”

As far as anyone should be concerned, this race is uncontested.