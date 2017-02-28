Peter Lougheed Leadership Forum — LIVE BLOG
Mitch Sorensen #uasuvote, forum, peter lougheed leadership college, UASU 2 Comments
Welcome to our first live blog of the 2017 UASU Elections!
Here, several of our authors give their hot takes, and hopefully based-in-fact opinions on the forum goings-on. We’ll get underway at 5:00pm, if you’re looking for news coverage, check out our Twitter for more.
We’re live! Prof. Cristina Stasia is introducing the forum
We will have a quick intro from each candidate, a 2 minute speech to touch on platform points, one question for the other candidates in the race, then open to the public for questions
There’s two types of people in the world: ones who prepare speeches and ones who don’t.
If there’s anything that deserves the DFU renewal, it’s probably the food bank
I like food, and people should have access to food. $1 per student per semester isn’t that much.
Fahim acting like we not going to pass the UPass vote
uPass is the only referendum on the docket, ergo the only binding decision
Also probably the least likely to fail.
I wonder who’s going to won the VP Academic race. Still competition here
Shane Scott: another poli sci student playing Government
What does a research analyst do? I feel that’s something you print on a business card and no one ever really knows what it means.
Scott says obvious things for obvious position
Robyn Paches, “campus life is driven by students.”
Sign me up for Robyn’s living room, thing. Wait. Can I eat my supper on the couch, Robyn?
Robyn Says: I’m not the type of guy who leaves things unfinished
Robyn means: I’m the type of guy to cost students money for my own personal pet projects
No Show Chen vpopsfi
Chen is a no show.
Chen like most students understand how important forums are
HOLY SHIT. NO POLI SCI KID. MUSIC STUDENT, I REPEAT, MUSIC STUDENT birk4bog
“for this past year, I gave you EMPfest” Sandare
Armand wants to standardize working hours for the BoG Rep, that’s a good idea, but how many hours can be expected in a volunteer position?
“There’s complex issues” (that I don’t understand) – Mike Sandare
It would seem as though Mike is putting the cart before the horse, he works for the exec, and should take his cues from them, not the other way around.
For an alternate take on tuition, take a look at this https://thegatewayonline.ca/2017/01/editorial-take-deeper-look-vilifying-tuition-increases/
But we don’t care about out student union Rabib…
Rabib wants to proactively have conversations.
Rabib’s DiverseFest?
Mental Health coffee sleeves?
WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER, WE HAVE A FIRST PROPOSED WEEKLONG EVENT!
oh shit he’s going to fix the mental heath issue
What should we call this, talkWeek? conversationFEST?
Rabib was at least very well-spoken
Spoken like someone employed by the university
This is awkward. Since res services employs him, Monda could put his job on the line in being critical of their policy as part of the campaign
Monda nailed all the buzzwords (mental health, student services, LGBTQ). Good work
The VPSL is a three-way battle between Lister, HUB, and HUB.
OOOOOOH, WE’VE GOT THE FIRST PERSON TO SAY THAT LOUGHEED HALL IS TOO EXPENSIVE
Ilya started off strong hitting the PLLC, then he fell apart.
Rent is expensive in a prime city location… wow such student oppression
THIS ISN”T HOW YOU MODERATE A DEBATE
A moderator’s job isn’t to wax poetic about the PLLC
Shameless plug for how great the PLLC is. Relax
LOL someone thinks that the next VPX will continue their work
PRAISE THE LORD SOMEONE NOT TALKING ABOUT HALVING TUITION
Good acknowledgements Reed. Round of applause
Reed has completely rebranded after his shoot-from-the-hip style of last year. Good on him
It would appear that all the candidates are allergic to the podium.
you still offering METH Reed? If yes, you got my vote
Reed crushes council involvement. He told me so at the forum.
How productive do you think these conversations will be with the yeg municipality though? Looking at housing around campus sounds great, but is it practical and doable?
Pushing down his competitors to make himself look better is only bringing Ankur down.
Ankur is playing hardball.
Okay, Ankur. Ambitious platform, but good try doing that much for international tuition.
Ankur with the shameless plug with his slogan
I feel like Ankur believes he can actually bring change… that’s a refreshing naivety
OOOH Lisa, not a poli sci student.
Lisa Zhang, fifth year psychology student. Tell us more Dr. Freud.
Not sure why Lisa brought the employment platform point to the PLLC forum…..
I’m not sure when 37.5 hours per week qualified a full time job over the summer
Lisa, keeping us in suspense with the other platform points
Donut is a rescue cat!
Donut the cat: the most qualified candidate
Donut, getting the sympathy vote for being adopted strategy
Every voter on election day: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ “I choose the cat”
“MEOW” – Donut
Reduce the price of Tuna — Donut’s platform!
Donut, inclusive of all genders and species. Good work!
I am ALL IN for President Donut.
Bashir is repeating his Gateway video verbatim
Bashir — it’s his second attempt at SU presidency.
Bashir, no one advocates for tuition because it’s not realistic
“Tuition has gone up 360%” Bashir. Whoa, tuition has gone full-circle.
challengethesystem Bashir
“Challenge the system” good luck Bashir
Good on Bashir for providing examples of other places that have done similar things
Where is the how?
Bashir name drops The Gateway
Bashir has done research. Yay
Why is Marina shouting?
Student Union that actually cares about students… I feel that’s paradoxical
Seven points, Jesus.
Ashton – To break the glass ceiling duh
This is the thing, we have the NDP for what, another year before the Right is united and no more NDP. I have real issues believing that tuition decreases can survive a change in government
Professors would have a good reason for a bad grade, Marina. But good try
That’s what protesting a grade is for.
“You might not need student rights but it sucks that it’s not there so maybe we should have this” – Marina
Christina, get it together. Kyle looks approachable. James does not
This process seems only an excuse to donate a huge number of man hours for an efficiency that almost no students will ever access.
All white men running for all positions = Kyle
Oh Lori Sigurdson, how the mighty have fallen.
Reed, slow down on the name drops
Reed… we get it, you’re in poli sci
I don’t think I can emphasize enough how different Reed is this year. He was cracking jokes and trying to act casual in the last VPX campaign. All business this year
Reed’s dropping networking advice that I’m paying for 3 years of business school for….shhhhhhh
Ankur “I’ll write to Justin Trudeau, but I know I won’t hear back”
So I’ve been…. here we go guys
It seems kind of counterintuitive to ask students to sit through an hour and a half of forum before the public question period is open
Ankur not listening to the rules
It’s because they don’t want to hear from the audience, after all it’s all Gateway students
“what am I going to do after my 4 years, 5 years, 6-7-8 years of my degree?”
Take a shot everyone
We’ve got a “mental health”
New dring game, take a shot every time a candidate makes an empty mental health promise
Did Ankur just make up a stat? Anyone want to fact check the residence stat?
That’s actually a really cool thing that Reed is proposing. I think a renter guide for students would be great
It’s a really low number of people who live in res
We’ve been a commuter campus forever
We need Ankur’s stat checked STAT!
Ankur’s embracing real politics. throwing out sketchy facts that sound real to discredit others
Reed just fact checked Ankur off the top of his hear. Not 50 per cent, Ankur
Ankur sit down man. it’s just student union
We can see you just fine.
Residence is one area of campus where people come out to vote in force, ergo, candidates like marketing to people who will actually vote. People who bus in from Sherwood park and leave as soon as their class is done don’t vote in elections. Also, it’s even fewer if they don’t pay their own tuition
EMPfest wasn’t a success. I’m not sure it’s worth saving
“Let me do a quick run through my head here” — Reed. Reed man, running sucks.
How much does it cost to rent room 490 in ECHA? This forum better be free.
How much is the APIRG fee anyway?
Why not just opt out? I do several class talks…..
“The number one job of the president is to support your team,” Banister said.
Marina said the number one job as SU president is to work in a team. Not to represent the student body? You’re picking four execs over the rest of the student body. Tread lightly, Marina.
Marina is casually throwing shade at Bashir for having a bad track record with working with others
Marina feels like a traditional candidate. Playing to the system rather than the students.
Put a cat tower in the SU offices! Donut is winning my vote.
Bashir just posited that the execs can all act like adults. That’s a big vote of confidence
We all got B+’s on the report card so we worked well as a team, but oh year I forgot about Mike…… – Marina
Good question Bashir
Tell me about hard to locate information…….
BERNIE=BASHIR
HILLARY=MARINA
“I’m gonna talk about tuition.” -Bashir and also everyone else ever
Bashir being strategic with his rebuttal…. ignoring his initial question to speak more about tuition
For one year left, no way something gets firmly entrenched enough in a year to survive a change in government.
“I’m popular, vote for me” – Marina
Bashir playing hardball to talk about all his platform points
I’d be interested to see stats on how many undergrads access childcare, and if that percentage is enough to make it a priority
Man thanks, Bashir. As a 20-year-old, I definitely need child care for my 4 kids.
Even though many of Bashir’s platforms don’t directly effect me, I’m intrigued
Good question, Armand, if a touch general
The people Bashir’s promises would effect would actually care about these points. Can’t say the same for Marina’s
That’s true. You get a few niche sections of campus to come out in force, and the election is yours
“I wrote something down here” – DIRECT QUOTE FROM MIKE. Applaud him
Ooooh, Mike has read provincial legislation
I think “accessible” and “accessibility” are the words of the forum.
SL is gonna be a fucking tight race
And the award for the most milquetoast question possible about the PLLC goes to…. KYLE MONDA!!!!!!!
To me leadership is about asking the right questions and not wasting everyone’s time
“I love hearing about passionate people talk about what they’re passionate about,” Ilya said.
ayyyyyyeeeee mental health
Wow 10 min for open forum for other students with small egos to speak. Thank you
How are the execs gonna end white supremacy?
Not sure, Dr Stasia, not sure
students aren’t consulted… said the candidate who’s pushing a project no one wants
“Can I take a washroom break,” Paches asks.
Kyle Monda seems like a legit dude.
Can Dr. Stasia stop adding minute long commentaries on all the answers?
Dr. Stasia is too involved in this, offering her own commentary on the students’ answers.
“Donut unequivocally takes a stand against racism and homophobia but can’t do anything about it” – first honest remark during this forum and it’s from Donut
“Let’s have confessionals” Mike Sandare the priest
here you go mike: https://www.facebook.com/ualbertaconfession1/
birk4bog against hate speech. yasss
“We need to make sure council is more politically engaged” – Bashir, and the casual agreement nod from Marina
“SU has an advocacy office already….” – Marina. Bashir is shaking his head
Marina’s definition of oppression is legit anyone and everyone
There are all of -12 students who know the size of the budget and scope of the student union operations
Buzzword of the day: inclusivity
You go glenn coco APIRG lady, you go. Spewing off Cree. Good work
The APIRG no guy needs to get his shit together
Most well-spoken candidate goes to….. REED LARSON
I’m voting APIRG-yes just because the APIRG-no guy don’t impress me much (holla Shania Twain).
All of a sudden these SU election candidates became cultural experts….
Ya! Questions from the floor!
Ben Angus: “To the candidates running for president, how will you change the negative stigma surrounding the PLLC”? “PLLC promised intensive program for 10 000 students, but that hasn’t happened yet. PLLC take responsibility, fix this” – Bashir; “PLLC isn’t going anywhere” – Marina
“There are certain hills we must die on as VP External” – James wud
Ben’s questions are so obviously planted, they’re hard to take seriously. Just get Reed to ask and answer the question
“We have a hospital near by, but it’s not enough,” Reed said.
We might as well beat the dead Mental Health horse some more.
Rabib firing shots at the Dean of Students
“students care about the student voice” – about 20% vote soooo
And now the candidates have all become mental health experts.
