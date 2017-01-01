12 Days of Archived Holiday Content: Ringing in the New Year

January 5, 1978

Wayne Kondro

It’s nice to see that Student Union Executive members will receive full medical, dental, optical and life insurance. Chances are that if they continue to make such decisions some depraved Arts student will ensure that use is made of the policies.

Unlike other occupations, in which the employee makes contributions towards medical, dental, optical and life insurance coverage through his own earnings, our illustrious executive have decided to draw on the reserves within the Students’ Council budget to finance their coverage.

Having had the presumption to draw on council monies for such an expenditure, without Council approval, SU executive will doubtless move on from here to financing ski excursions to the Alps and clandestine liaisons with the prostitutes in HUB.

It is not an absence of originality, Mr. Rand, that is the reason mo executive prior to the present one suggested such an action. Rather, it was a proper lack of audacity.

***

With the commencement of the second term, students are once again faced with the maniacal working of that monstrosity, the Bookstore. Every year we tell ourselves that something has to be done about its many failings and just as periodically we plunge out of its glass doors with an exasperating sigh of relief. and the inevitable, “survived.” Needless to say, it is time the mechanical workings of this monstrosity receive an overhaul.

How many of us have scraped the price tag off a book and found an actual price ranging anywhere from an annoying forty cents to an infuriating five dollars? How often have we fallen behind in classes because the bookstore neglected to stock sufficient copies of a text?

It is ironic that a service for the students is bemoaned by one and all alike. It is evident that what is needed is a period of respite for this organization, during which they can combat and recover from their administrative obsolescence. So in the best interests of the Bookstore, so dear to our hearts, do consider seriously, alternatives such as V.C.F, Coles and the like.

***

Best wishes in the New Year from all of the Gateway staff. To those who enjoyed a prosperous ’77, may the New Year prove equally so. For those to whom fate meted misfortune, may 1978 mark a reversal of fortune. To all, many many returns, all of them blessed.

Original link: http://peel.library.ualberta.ca/newspapers/GAT/1978/01/05/4/