Job Posting: 2017/18 Editor-in-Chief

Position: EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AND PUBLISHER

Reports to: Board of Directors

Closing Date: February 10, 2017 at 5:00pm

Terms of Contract: Full-time, one-year position from May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018

Job Summary: The Editor-in-Chief and Publisher shall be responsible for The Gateway’s overall operations, from day-to-day tasks to long-term planning. The Editor-in-Chief is responsible to the Gateway Student Journalism Society and assumes overall responsibility for The Gateway by supervising all aspects of editing and production. The Editor-in-Chief must operate in accordance with the Gateway Student Journalism Society bylaws at all times.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1) Edit and vet all copy for the newspaper, with the assistance of the Managing Editor.

2) Write copy for The Gateway where required.

3) Ensure, in conjunction with the Managing Editor, that the duties of an editor who is absent for any reason are completed.

4) Run editorial meetings to determine content for the print and online versions of The Gateway.

5) Facilitate, in conjunction with the Line Editors, the development and execution of at least one section-specific workshop per semester, and two if possible. The EIC will not necessarily give the workshop, but will aid individual line editors in preparing content and aid them as necessary.

6) Endeavour to attend section meetings when time permits.

7) In conjunction with the Managing Editor, generate and/or solicit from volunteers and editors story ideas that may be worthy of in-depth coverage in the features section.

8) Update the Staff Manual over the summer to serve as a guide to help both new and ongoing volunteers understand the general operations of The Gateway.

9) Supervise all volunteers and paid staff, including the Business Unit.

10) Submit a timely report to the Board of Directors 72 hours in advance of all board meetings.

11) Use discretion as to what material is published in The Gateway; if necessary, contact the Society’s lawyer for legal opinions on any potentially libellous material before it is published.

12) Consult with the Business Manager in preparing the annual budget, and adhere to the final budget as approved by the Board of Directors.

13) Work in conjunction with the Business Manager to optimize circulation, through the shifting of circulation racks and boxes to optimize pickup and readership.

14) Collaborate with the Business Unit staff to plan promotional campaigns and contests to improve readership and generate interest in The Gateway.

15) Attend Business Unit meetings to provide the editorial perspective for any decisions related to the business side of the paper.

16) Establish a publishing schedule for the coming year in consultation with the Business Manager and Advertising Sales Manager.

17) Handle official grievances about The Gateway and its operation as per Article 10 of the Society’s bylaws.

18) Handle any internal grievances or disciplinary measures involving editors or volunteers in accordance with society bylaws.

19) Act as the formal representative of The Gateway and the GSJS at external functions as required.

20) Act as the official delegate of the GSJS during any interactions with the Canadian University Press.

21) Sit as a director on the Society’s Board of Directors.

22) Perform other job-related duties as required by the Society.

Qualifications:

1) Must be registered in the equivalent of at least one (1) course for credit at the University of Alberta during each term of the Fall and Winter sessions of their term in this position.

2) Must be available to work varying hours.

3) Must have advanced computer skills.

4) Must have held a Gateway editorship, or have equivalent editorial and leadership experience.

5) Must have superior writing and editing ability, as well as basic knowledge of design and photographic techniques.

6) Must have in-depth knowledge of Alberta’s libel laws.

7) Must be able to deal effectively with Society and University staff, the Students’ Union, as well as students, and the general public.

Please submit a resume, portfolio and cover letter to current Editor-in-Chief, Josh Greschner at eic@gateway.ualberta.ca.