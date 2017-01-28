Emoji of the week: Moon face

🌚 🌝 🌜 🌛 Moon face

http://emojipedia.org/new-moon-with-face/

Is the moon face emoji genuine, or just plain creepy? Is it misunderstood, or is the dark side of the moon too suspicious? Our writers argue for and against one of the most mysterious emojis in your repertoire.

“I like the Moon face”

Like the Mona Lisa, the moon emoji is a crucial cultural icon, eliciting a range of emotions from onlookers, and tantalizing viewers with its subtle smile. Is that smug little grin hiding something? Probably. Does the moon emoji know something you don’t know? Definitely.

Receiving this little bastard in a text message can be infuriating if you let it get into your head. The true beauty of the moon emoji can only be understood if you’re willing to let a little mystery into your life. Once you embrace the moon emoji, you’ll realize its power is so vast it can convey any message.

Don’t know how to reply to a weird text from your ex? Moon emoji. Want to show your best friend how much you love them? Moon emoji. Trying to explain to your mom via drunk text that you are safe and will be home in a couple hours? Three moon emojis in a row. She’ll feel much better.



– Emma Jones

“Hell no, it’s just creepy”

The collection of “men in the moon” emojis stand out as some of the worst made. I understand the history of anamorphic celestial bodies, including the moon, in children’s literature and other visual forms. The real problem is just how bad these emoji’s are done.

Each and every single moon emoji is creepy as fuck, including even the anamorphic sun (seriously that thing looks like an alien wtf). The full moon emoji, with its dainty features and little optimistic smile borders on uncanny valley territory, is more realistic than every human emoji. In similar levels of detail, the full moon’s crescent lackeys look somewhere between a faint smile and a pained grimace.

These moons just don’t recall the innocent “man in the moon” from my childhood, but instead the boogeyman from my closet. We already have all the moon cycles in emoji’s, so why use do we have for these creepy abominations too?

– Sam Beetham

