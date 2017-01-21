Emoji of the week: Kazakhstan flag

🇰🇿 Kazakh Flag



http://emojipedia.org/flag-for-kazakhstan/

The northernmost of the Stans, Kazakhstan is the authoritarian military power you’ve never heard of. They’re the strongest of the five nations in central Asia. Their flag is a beautiful, bright sky blue, with a golden sun above a soaring golden steppe eagle and an ornamental pattern on the hoist side.

I’d be willing to bet you didn’t know any of that. Me neither, until I Googled it, just now. And that’s exactly what the Kazakh flag emoji is for. It’s used for those situations where something is entirely foreign to the listener.

Say you’re messaging your friend about their newest piece of modern art. They’re getting really in depth, and you have no clue what they are talking about. So, instead of just replying “OMG that totally makes sense,” and getting embarrassed later, send them a Kazakh flag. It’ll occur to them they could be speaking Kazakh for all you care; their subject matter is unintelligible as it stands.

The Kazakh flag emoji is good to keep in your back pocket for those awkward moments. After all, a picture says a thousand words, and an emoji says everything else.