The Paper Kites: From folk to who knows what

The Paper Kites

with Horse Thief

Mon, December 5 (Doors: 8PM, Show: 9PM)

Starlite Room

Tickets: $22 (available here)

The Paper Kites aren’t exactly a folk band anymore. In fact even they don’t know what to call their sound these days.

“It’s hard for an artist to define their genre,” says Dave Powys, one of the guitarists for the group.

Over the six years since their formation, The Paper Kites have typically been referred to as indie-folk. Their previous album States and two EP’s Woodland and Young North were nothing but pure folk. But with the release of their latest album twelvefour, that label is becoming increasingly hard to apply.

“It’s been awhile since someone described us as a folk band,” says Powys. “The new album’s a departure from the folk sound.”

Released in late 2015, twelvefour was an entirely new type of project for The Paper Kites. Considered a concept album by the band, twelvefour was entirely composed between the hours of midnight and four in the morning.

“The album’s based on the idea that those are an artist’s creative hours. It was a bit of an experiment,” says Powys.

As an album, twelvefour experiments a great deal. Songs range from finger-picking, mellow ballads to synth-heavy dance tunes. “Electric Indigo,” the big hit of the album, sounds more like moody pop than folk music — something more akin to The 1975 than The Paper Kites’ previous work. While other songs do sound reminiscent of the group’s earlier folk style, they often feature musical twists that break from those roots. With all these different elements, it’s understandable that The Paper Kites struggle to define twelvefour.

“I can say what other people have said about it,” jokes Powys. “I think someone was pretty accurate in saying that the album is dreamy guitar pop. Let’s go with that.”

While unable to categorize it, twelvefour has been a huge success for The Paper Kites. The quintet has toured it across Europe and their home country of Australia, and are now making their way through North America. Having been on the road for more than a year-and-a-half, Powys admits to some exhaustion playing an album that’s “not that new anymore.” However, The Paper Kites have found some unique ways to keep the music and tour fresh.

“We’re always trying new things so each show is different,” says Powys. “We play in complete darkness sometimes, which allows the audience to focus on the music and put their phones away.”

These tricks may come from the fact touring isn’t new to The Paper Kites, but also could be inspired by the famous acts they’ve shared stages with. Bombay Bicycle Club and City and Colour are two notable examples.

“Without overstating it, those experiences are pretty life changing,” says Powys. “They shape your work as a musician. They force you to progress professionally.”

With these important tours behind them, The Paper Kites have grown as a band. Set to open for Passenger following this tour, the group continues to be as busy as ever. After that, the quintet plans to finally take a break.

“We’re gonna break until we start working on a new album,” says Powys. “I’m looking forward to it right now but I know it’ll get to a point where I’m dying to get back in the studio.”

With a chance to catch their breath closing in, The Paper Kites may have the time to rethink their genre once again.