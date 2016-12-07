1050: BLINC Lab

In the latest instalment of 1050, we take a photographic look at the University of Alberta’s Bionic Limbs for Improved Natural Control (BLINC) Lab in the Department of Medicine.
“These are the typical prostheses given in clinics — very simple — they just open and close. On the left, we’ve got a simple mechanical prosthetic and in the middle is a cosmesis (a cosmetic cover for the prosthetic limb).”
– Katherine Evans (MSc in Mechanical Engineering)
This upper-limb prosthetic developed by Touch Bionics is a prosthetic limb that is controlled via myoelectric signals (electrical signals from muscle tissues) from a client’s residual limb. Controlling a prosthetic limb takes practice.
“Here we’re using motion-capture and eye-tracking to look at how prosthetic-users move… and what they pay attention to in their environment when performing a task.”
– Dr. Jacqueline Hebert (Director of the BLINC Lab)
The X-Box controller (left) is used for coordinating the fine-motor movements of the robotic hand (right), according to Gautham Vasan (MSc Student)
Adam Parker (BLINC Lab undergraduate researcher) calls this set-up the “Undergrad Collection”.
Meet Robotrick, BLINC Lab’s resident Telepresence robot who regularly allows absentee lab members to attend meetings without needing to be physically there. (High-Five.)
Back row: McNiel Keri, Gautham Vasan, Tarvo Kuus, Quinn Boser, Dr. Jacqueline Hebert, Brendan Kelly
Front row: Riley Dawson, Sai Vemula, Jonathon Schofield, Katherine Evans, Ognjen Kovic