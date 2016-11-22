Canada’s protests against Trump are bigger than Trump

Canadians are finally angry about something other than their failing NHL team, and it’s not even related to Canada.

Days after the American election, hundreds of Canadians marched through the streets of Toronto and Vancouver in an active stand against Donald Trump becoming president. Although these protests may seem uncalled for, Canadians are fighting for what they believe in, and taking a stand on an issue that doesn’t only relate to Donald Trump, but all individuals who engage in acts of racism and sexism.

The question is, are these protests really effective? Trump is already president, and so by protesting, nothing is really going to be changed. Sure, maybe Americans can revolt against him and cause a civil war (which is extremely unlikely to happen), but Canadians, unfortunately, have no say in what happens, even if these protests are one of the rare times the world has seen Canadians truly angry about something. The idea of protesting against a person is ineffective. Trump has already been elected, so there’s really no point in trying to eradicate him.

However, the protesters in Canada are not necessarily protesting against Trump himself, but the policies and ideas he represents. If a popular figure like Trump has pride for his ideals, such as racism, sexism, and homophobia, then what is stopping others from expressing and actively practicing these ideals, in any country around the world? Trump may be an American political figure; however, the ideas he represents are global. If he expresses discrimination in any form, others will follow, and eventually discrimination will become normalized. In this sense, Trump is extremely relevant in Canada, not necessarily for his celebrity status, but rather what his ideas represent. The protests are not just a stand against Trump, they are a stand against racism, sexism, the discriminatory, insensitive ideals that Trump, and the individuals who support his ideas, believes to be acceptable.

Furthermore, what the United States does, especially in regards to their foreign policy, will affect Canada to a great extent. Canada relies on America for the majority of their goods, and as much as we can say that we don’t really like Americans in general, we also kind of love them — a lot. Many Canadians watched the American election, either at home or at movie theatres, and they didn’t just watch it for entertainment purposes. They watched it because the individual who gets elected not only dictates the course of the United States for the next four years, but also the course of Canada. This gives Canadian protesters every right to be indirectly involved in this election, even if they are unable to change the person who got elected.

If people are angry about this election, let them be angry. Let them stand for what they believe in — something that they are passionate about. Globally, many individuals are angry about Trump’s victory, so who is to judge them for taking action against Trump’s beliefs? Canadian students are not interfering with the American situation so much as fighting for their own beliefs.

The protests are not about Trump himself, but about a movement, a movement of individuals who believe discrimination is wrong, who will fight for equality and justice, and who will try their hardest to convince others to do the same. And if that doesn’t inspire hope for Canada’s future, I don’t know what does.