UASU Elections Cheatsheet 2017

Find a collection of all The Gateway’s UASU Election coverage linked below.

What are these positions?

President: Represents students as a whole and acts as the primary spokesperson for the Students’ Union.

Vice-President (Operations and Finance): Manages the Students’ Union’s over $11,000,000 budget, including the SU’s various businesses such as RATT and Dewey’s.

Vice-President (External): Responsible for maintaining relations with the outside community and the government.

Vice-President (Academic): Manages academic initiatives, such as helping students afford university or improving course policies.

Vice-President (Student Life): Responsible for university-related non-academic issues, including inclusivity initiatives and fun campus-wide events.

Undergraduate Board of Governors Representative: Serves as a student voice to the Board of Governors, the highest decision making body on campus. Also determines campus-side issues such as tuition fees and the university’s finances.

General

How The Gateway covers SU Elections

News

Opinion