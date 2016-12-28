2016 in Review: Top 10 Fashion Moments

There was no lack of excitement in the fashion world last year as brands adjusted to the increasing role of social media and the need to remain current. From collaborations with prominent social figures, to shows that defied gender roles, 2016 altogether forged a new path for fast and casual fashion.

10. Fenty x Puma

Rihanna, aka Robyn Fenty, took to designing with the release of her 2017 Ready to Wear (RTW) collaboration with Puma. Debuting during Paris Fashion Week, the collection further blurred the lines between high fashion and streetwear with the use of luxurious fabrics on casual pieces like bomber jackets and oversized hoodies. Social media’s dominant role in fashion was also displayed through the use of instagram models such as Slick Woods.

9. Drama at Saint Laurent

Just months after Hedi Simane stepped down from his 4-year position as creative director of Saint Laurent, newcomer Anthony Vaccarello (formerly of Versus Versace) debuted his first RTW collection at Paris Fashion Week. Vaccarello’s collection was an 80s inspired ode to the classic Laurent Laurent girl, full of one shouldered pieces and unexpected volume. In addition to the show, Slimane’s endeavours in suing Kering (Saint Laurent’s parent company) made headlines across the fashion world.

8. Hood by Air x Pornhub

Shayne Oliver’s brand paired with Pornhub to deliver an off kilter Spring/Summer ’17 show. Models traipsed down the runway in boots with feet coming out the back and heads coated in vaseline. Oliver explained linking up with Pornhub as a desire for the collection to “excite” and “turn people on.”

7. McQueen Biopic is On The Way

Andrew Wilson’s 2015 biography of Alexander McQueen, Blood Beneath the Skin, is being adapted to the big screen. McQueen, who took his own life in 2010, made fashion history with his extravagant and sometimes disturbing designs. The film will show McQueen leading up to “Horn of Plenty,” his last fashion show in Autumn 2009.

6. Raf Simons Appointed as Creative Director of Calvin Klein

The ex-Dior creative director was officially appointed as creative director of Calvin Klein this August. Simons’ minimal and well-constructed design style seems a perfect fit for the classic American brand and the first collection is set to be displayed early February 2017. Simons plans on continuing to blur the lines between gender by presenting the houses first co-ed show.

5. A$AP Rocky x Guess

The “coziest” rapper in hip-hop paired with Guess in January to release a collection of personal favourites and streetwear essentials. Similar to the effects of Rihanna’s collection, this collab reinforced the growing market for casual and fast fashion instead of high end pieces.

4. Public School Boys Leave DKNY

After a short 18 months at DKNY, design duo Dao Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne stepped down in early December to focus on their original brand Public School. Although it has not been confirmed, the pair’s decision to leave is believed to be because of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s decision to sell DKNY to G-III Apparel Group.

3. Gigi is Model of The Year

It came as no surprise that super model Gigi Hadid was titled International Model of The Year at the 2016 British Fashion Awards only days after stunning in her second Victoria’s Secret show. With a busy year of campaigns for Versace and design collaborations with Stuart Weitzman and Tommy Hilfiger, the 21-year-old earned her spot at the top.

2. Valentino Breaks Up

Since 2007, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri have held the reigns of esteemed Italian fashion house Valentino. Then, in July of this year Chiuri ended the relationship, stepping down to become the first female creative director of Dior. While the split came with its share of heartbreak, each designer housed a spectacular solo show; Chiuri adding a feminine touch to the Dior girl and Piccioli gaining a standing ovation for his 60 looks at Valentino.

1. Yeezy Disappoints

With the success of Yeezy Season 3, eager-to-cash-in fast fashion houses and willing-to-pay-anything consumers were excited to see what rapper and fashion icon Kanye West would bring to the table. Sadly the results were less than satisfactory. After an hour-long bus ride to the location of the show, guests were met with a field full of models, some of whom passed out due to dehydration and overheating (perhaps due to the strict performing rules Ye enforces). Additionally, model Amina Blue lost her balance, and her skirt while walking the runway, creating conversation on the ill-fitting garments.